Three Earthquakes Of Magnitude 5.8 and 5.7 and 5.6 Strike Hawthorne, Nevada [Breaking]

The small town of Hawthorne, Nevada has been hit by a string of earthquakes during the early hours of December 28, local media outlets report. According to MyNews 4, an NBC affiliate, the first earthquake was felt at around 12:18 a.m., local time, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. A second earthquake of magnitude 5.7 was then reported just four minutes later. Following this, there was an immediate aftershock of magnitude 3.6 just 11 minutes later at 12:29 a.m. This was followed by another small 3.9 magnitude earthquake. As of this writing, there was a fifth, larger aftershock of magnitude 5.7 that hit the area at around 1:13 a.m. In all, there were a total of 7 noticeable earthquakes in a relatively short period of time.

The U.S. Geological Survey too has confirmed the news about the series of earthquakes through its official Twitter handle. The series of tweets in which the USGS confirmed the earthquakes have been embedded below. The USGS data reveals that the epicenter of the earthquakes were located 56 miles from Gardnerville Ranchos, Nevada, 69 miles from South Lake Tahoe, California, 70 miles from Carson City, Nevada, and 84 miles from Fernley, Nevada. USGS also went on to add that all the earthquakes were pretty shallow in nature.

Prelim M5.8 earthquake California-Nevada border region Dec-28 08:18 UTC, updates https://t.co/ZOFHKGH9Va — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) December 28, 2016

Prelim M5.7 earthquake California-Nevada border region Dec-28 08:22 UTC, updates https://t.co/eGj2VxQtaE — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) December 28, 2016

Prelim M5.6 earthquake California-Nevada border region Dec-28 09:13 UTC, updates https://t.co/YYSmfuJKjG — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) December 28, 2016

As of now, there are no reports of any damage or injuries. However, people from across the region confirmed feeling the earthquakes with light shaking being felt as far away as South Lake Tahoe, Fresno, Visalia and Merced.

The town of Hawthorne is a census-designated place (CDP) located in Mineral County, Nevada. It is located very close to the border with California and serves as a major Army Depot as well. Meanwhile, the California governor’s Office of Emergency Services has issued a statement saying that it is still assessing of the earthquakes caused any damage to life or property.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates