WWE Rumors: Drew Galloway Considering Return To WWE? TNA Star Confirms Contract Expiring Soon

The last time he was on WWE television, he was a jobber, taking the loss in virtually every match and often getting beat down with the rest of his stable, 3MB. But Drew Galloway might be returning to WWE if the offer is right, even if he claims he’s still happy wrestling for TNA.

A huge star in the U.K. despite only being in his early-20s at the time, Drew Galloway signed a deal with WWE in 2006, debuting full-time on the main roster in 2009 under the name Drew McIntyre. Billed as the “Chosen One,” the Scotsman was hyped on-air as a personal favorite of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and a “future World Champion,” and had held the Intercontinental Championship fairly early on in his main roster run. But it wasn’t long before the “Chosen One” lost his big introductory push.

Drew McIntyre, as he was still known, was relegated to lower-card status in 2011, and placed in the stable 3MB (“Three-Man Band”) in 2012, a comedy faction that also included current WWE Superstars Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal. 3MB was known for almost always losing their matches, while not actually playing any instruments despite their rock band gimmick. By 2014, the group had run its course, as WWE released both McIntyre and Mahal from their contracts. McIntyre would then sign with TNA in early-2015, this time using his real name of Drew Galloway.

But is a return to WWE possible for Galloway, considering how his run in TNA has turned out to be much better in almost two years than his WWE main roster run was in five years? Last week, Uproxx cited the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which stated Galloway’s current TNA deal expires in mid-February, and that the 31-year-old wrestler isn’t interested in signing a contract that would prevent him from wrestling independent shows in the United Kingdom. The publication speculated that both WWE and New Japan Pro Wrestling may be interested in Drew’s services should he choose not to accept TNA’s big-money offer, just like he has reportedly rejected previous offers to re-sign in recent months.

At the moment, it may still be too early to expect Heath Slater, Jinder Mahal (who returned to WWE earlier this year), and Drew Galloway/McIntyre to “bring the band back together.” But in an appearance on the Dirty Sheets podcast, Galloway admitted that his TNA deal is indeed due to expire in a few months, and that he’s considering some offers, including those from TNA. He also brought up the neck injury he suffered earlier this year, which took him out of the company’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view in October, as SEScoops noted.

“My contract is up after these (January) tapings but in February, officially. We are talking and trying to figure things out. I’d be lying if I said that there weren’t some offers there that I really have to think about and consider. I have to consider my future and my family’s future. I am only 31, but that (neck) injury obviously gave me a little fright. I’m happy doing what I’m doing now and I’m happy with the relationship we have.”

As WWE is hoping to add to its roster in the light of the upcoming United Kingdom Championship tournament, WrestlingNews.co said that it would be plausible if Drew Galloway returns to WWE to beef up the company’s U.K. roster. But the publication cited Galloway’s further comments from the Dirty Sheets podcast, as the Scotsman still “doesn’t want to be locked down” to a contract that wouldn’t allow him to work independent shows. Galloway also declined to name the companies that have been offering him deals, as he remains under contract with TNA.

Whether he wrestles under his old ring name of Drew McIntyre or his real name of Drew Galloway, a return to the WWE just might be in order at some point in the future. The question, however, would be whether he’d still be booked in the lower-card like he was in 3MB, or pushed as a legitimate U.K. Championship contender, as many are hoping.

