‘The Vampire Diaries’: Is Sybil Dead Or Alive? ‘TVD’ Season 8, Episode 8 Synopsis Reveals The Answer [Spoilers]

The Vampire Diaries is currently on hiatus, but The CW network series will return in just a few weeks. What can fans expect after the events that occurred during the last installment? One question viewers have is if Sybil is dead or alive. The synopsis for Season 8, Episode 8 was released, which reveals the surprising answer.

TVD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect next.

It wouldn’t be a #TVD Christmas without a vengeful Damon. The midseason finale is TONIGHT at 8/7c! A photo posted by The Vampire Diaries (@thecwtvd) on Dec 9, 2016 at 11:24am PST

On the last episode of The Vampire Diaries, Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder) gave Sybil (Nathalie Kelley) a necklace. When she accepted it, Damon suddenly had a vision of Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev). It seemed like Sybil had not replaced all memories of Elena like she originally thought. Almost immediately, Damon pulled out Sybil’s heart and left both the heart and body on a bench as he walked away.

Recently, Spoiler TV shared the synopsis for Season 8, Episode 8, titled “We Have History Together.” It reveals if Sybil is dead or alive.

“Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon attend an anger management support group looking for their next victim. Sybil is still alive and teaching a group of high school students who she’ll later use as leverage to get Caroline (Candice King) to locate a historical artifact that can be used against her. Meanwhile, Stefan and Damon continue their commitment to Cade as they test the morals of a young doctor, Tara (Alexandra Chando).”

So, not only is Sybil alive on The Vampire Diaries, but she is back to causing problems. As for Caroline Forbes, Stefan Salvatore is gone to do his duty for the devil. In order to do that, he turned off his humanity and turned himself back into The Ripper. Meanwhile, Caroline is still going to have to deal with Sybil the Siren, who made her own deal with Cade.

In addition to the synopsis for Season 8, Episode 8, an extended promo has been released. It starts off with Damon and Stefan attending an anger management class. Damon introduces himself to the other participants and says he has “anger issues.” Suddenly, Damon rushes to a man sitting in a chair and takes a big bite out of his neck.

Don’t miss a new episode of #TVD directed by Paul Wesley, TONIGHT at 8/7c! A photo posted by The Vampire Diaries (@thecwtvd) on Dec 2, 2016 at 9:38am PST

In another scene in The Vampire Diaries Season 8, Episode 8 extended promo, Stefan has Damon in a hospital bed. Damon asks for a chance to redeem himself. However, Stefan responds that he works for the devil and doesn’t have to play fair.

In the TVD extended promo for the final season, there are also scenes of Sybil, who doesn’t seem to be in a good mood. Apparently, having Damon rip out her heart made her a tad cranky. She tells Caroline that she feels the need to “vent.” A fire leading up to a house is seen and Caroline is in a public place and demands that everyone stop what they are doing.

As far as Sybil being alive on The Vampire Diaries, some fans are surprised considering Damon Salvatore ripped her heart out. However, she is immortal and he didn’t crush or destroy her heart. He simply sat it on the bench beside the body. Besides, it is going to take a lot more than that to get rid of the siren. Even though she got out of her contract with Cade, in Sybil’s mind, she still has some work to do.

What do you think is going to happen on The Vampire Diaries Season 8, Episode 8? How will Caroline handle Sybil and her demands? What is going to happen with Damon and Stefan Salvatore when the TV returns with new episodes? Can either of them be saved or is it too late? The installment titled “We Have History Together” airs on The CW network on January 13, 2017.

[Featured Image by David Livingston/Getty Images]