Kanye West’s White House Run Ends Before It Starts

Kanye West’s much-publicized run for the Oval Office has reportedly ended before it really had a chance to start.

The Daily Mail reports concerns about his suddenly fragile mental state have prompted the “Jesus Walks” singer to pull the plug on his planned 2020 run.

Even after spending nearly two weeks at the UCLA Medical Center being treated for what’s been described as mental exhaustion and sleep deprivation, West appeared to still be doing his due diligence in prepping for a run, recently meeting with Republican presidential elect Donald Trump in New York’s midtown.

“He may have hung out with Donald Trump, but that didn’t make him any more focused on politics,” a source said of the 39-year-old hip-hop star.

Some of West’s biggest concerns in ending his political future sooner rather later are rumored to center around the long hours and constant traveling the gig requires.

The thinking goes Kim Kardashian’s husband simply didn’t want to put his mental condition in such major jeopardy stemming from such a grueling schedule.

Any West run for office is almost certain to have put even more demands on the high-profile duo’s already severely stretched security team.

“His summer moves and plans have all been put on the back-burner with everything that is happening,” a source added.

Those close to the couple reveal Kardashian is still feeling “fragile” from her own ordeal of having recently been robbed at gunpoint while in Paris for Fashion Week. Reports are she is still experiencing flashbacks from the moments when five masked gunmen stormed her hotel room and made off with millions in valuables.

After that, she more than tripled the size of her once normal security team.

As for West, friends and associates have urged him to stick to music for the sake of his own well-being and that of his family.

“It is one thing having overzealous fans in entertainment and obviously they have public interactions, but going into politics would take things to the next level,” a source added.

Meanwhile, West and Kardashian appear intent on quelling all the rampant rumors about the couple being on the verge of splitting and perhaps even divorcing.

He recently took to Twitter to post a holiday photo of the family, which included the two of them along with daughter North, 3, and year-old son Saint.

Those in the know insist based on the backdrop, the photo appears to have been taken at momager Kris Jenner’s home during her annual Christmas Eve bash.

The photo served to put an end to all the swirling rumors that West was, more or less, barred from attending the family function and was not in the company of his wife and kids for the holidays.

Word is the couple actually spent Christmas Day hanging out at sister Kourtney Kardashian’s California home, before returning to their own Bel Air abode later that night.

“They were focused on making it a fun Christmas for the kids,” a source said of the couple’s diligent effort to put their problems aside at least for the day. “They hang out with the kids, but are not really getting along otherwise.”

Sources add West arrived at Kris Jenner’s event after spending the earlier part of the evening catching a movie with a friend.

After being hospitalized, West was forced to cancel all the remaining dates on his Saint Pablo tour and since then has did the same for the European leg of the show.

West later revealed he and Trump didn’t actually talk much politics during their meeting, instead focusing on such pressing matters as violence and bullying in his hometown of Chicago.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]