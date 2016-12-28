‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers: What Happens On Episode 1 Of Nick Viall’s Season?

It is almost time for Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor to start airing on ABC, and the viewers couldn’t be more excited. Of course, the huge spoilers are already coming out. Reality Steve has already been able to spoil who Nick Viall picks and all of how the first episode is going to go down. If you don’t want to know what will happen when Nick’s season premieres on January 2, then stop reading now.

The media gets to see the episode early, but they don’t get to see the rose ceremony. Reality Steve has been able to spoil most of that as well for episode one of Nick Viall’s season. One thing is that they will show a big one minute preview for the season and Steve shared that if you pay attention, you can figure out one girl who makes it pretty far this season. Nick Viall’s intro video will show, and it was all filmed in Chicago, which is where Nick used to live but doesn’t live now. You will also get to see a few memories of when Nick Viall was on the show before. They even allow Nick to admit that he gets a happy ending.

Sean, Ben and Chris will all show up to give Nick Viall a bit of advice about being on the show. This is his first time as the lead even though it isn’t his first time on the show. Hopefully, Nick will learn a thing or two from these guys. They will show ten different intro videos with women that are on this season.

One girl will be there this season that already knows Nick Viall, and she will admit it right away. Her name is Liz, and they met at Jade and Tanner Tolbert’s wedding. They actually hooked up, but she won’t admit that right away. Nick won’t know that she is coming ahead of time. It sounds like a few of the intros will be corny, but others will show the viewers a few decent girls. One girl named Hailey will say something kind of wild to Nick out of the limo. She says, “Do you know what a girl wearing underwear says? Neither do I.” Another girl named Astrid says, “I know you are in touch with your sex life. Have you seen the breasts? They are real.” She will say it in German, though. Alexis will wear a shark costume all night, but she thought it was a dolphin. EW shared that Chris Harrison revealed a bit about this costume. She wants to be a dolphin trainer and Chris revealed the story behind this outfit.

“The only problem with the dolphin girl is if you look closely, she was wearing a shark costume. She just didn’t know that it was a shark costume. She thought it was a dolphin costume and I had to explain to her how the fins are clearly different and a dolphin fin is curved and a shark fin is straight. I said, ‘You have a shark costume on,’ and she was like, ‘No but I love dolphins.'”

It doesn’t sound like there will be very much drama on night one of The Bachelor with Nick Viall. Rachel will be the girl who gets the first impression rose on night one. According to Steve, Rachel, Vanessa, and Corinne are favorites on night one of The Bachelor.

Are you excited to watch Nick Viall as The Bachelor 2017? Do you think that he will find love this time around? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of The Bachelor on Monday nights on ABC starting on January 2 with Nick Viall

[Featured Image By Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]