Park Bom Says She’s Still A Pro Singer Despite 2NE1 Breakup — What CL, Dara And Minzy Are Doing Now

2NE1’s Park Bom wants the world to know that she is still a professional singer despite he fact that the group broke up last month.

All Kpop reports that Bom took to her social media to tell fans that she is still working on her music career.

This was in response to a fan asking to say whether she was still a professional singer, employed under contract at YG or still figuring out her future.

As All Kpop notes, Park Bom’s contract with YG Entertainment expired when 2NE1 disbanded but it looks like she’s not going to let that stop her from continuing to be a singer.

As you can expect, Park Bom has the support of the Blackjacks, 2NE1’s fan army name, behind her. She expressed gratitude for that support by uploading a cute cartoon to her Instagram showing some of those fans encouraging her to keep on singing.

2NE1 members: Where Are They Now

Now that we know that Park Bom intends to keep singing, we thought we’d check out some of the current and future career plans of Minzy, Dara, and CL, the other former members of 2NE1.

Minzy:

For those of you who may be unaware, Minzy left the group earlier this year before the official 2NE1 disbandment. But it looks like she also intends to continue her entertainment career.

Korea Portal reports that the former girl group member is currently with a new agency, Music Works Entertainment, a subsidiary of CJ E&M’s music division. There were reports that she was supposed to release new music as a solo artist in December but that new music has not materialized as yet.

So far the only thing Minzy has debuted since she left 2NE1 is her new blond hair.

Dara

If you remember, Dara seemed really upset about her group’s disbandment. She wrote a letter to the Blackjacks and shared it on her social media.

“I will be missing you. I hope you’re happy” Dara wrote. “I’m sorry and thank you Blackjacks from the bottom of my heart.”

When 2NE1 broke up, most media outlets reported that she would be focusing more on doing hosting and acting duties. She, along with CL, retained her contract with YG Entertainment.

But as Inquisitr previously reported, Dara gave a superstar performance at Pinoy Superstar recently which shows that she’s got more than enough star power to make it as a kpop soloist.

Dara performed her song “Kiss” and it was the first time she performed since the 2NE1 disbandment.

CL:

CL has been very busy assimilating into the American music industry. If we’re judging using that criteria, she’s the most successful 2NE1 member pre and post-disbandment.

She’s made a couple of big career moves since coming to America. Her 2016 single “Get Lifted” made it to the Top 30 of the Itunes Hip hop/Rap chart within hours of being released.

