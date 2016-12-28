WWE News: John Cena Says That Calling The Rock A Part-Timer Was ‘The Stupidest Stuff Ever’

In life, people oftentimes criticize that what you are ignorant of. Then, an opportunity comes where the shoes are on the other foot, and that what was once criticized is now embraced. This is the exact scenario regarding that relationship between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena. At one point, John Cena scoffed at The Rock “selling out” to Hollywood. Now, he is tripping over his very own words.

Since 2002, The Rock has spent his time as an actor, starring in 35 movies and winning many awards in the process. Fans were not initially supportive of this shift, because stars such as Hulk Hogan, Roddy Piper, and Andre the Giant were all in movies, but still made professional wrestling their home. Nowadays, WWE Studios has given people such as Randy Orton, The Miz, Kane, and Dean Ambrose opportunities to dabble into acting.

However, The Rock has not only been successful since his transition into acting, but has skyrocketed into being a cinema superstar. 2016 was his best year, as he was the highest paid actor, as well as “Movie Person of the Year” according to USA Today. He was also voted “Sexiest Man Alive” by People. With all of these accolades, Cena now understands that a former WWE star can do even better outside the company.

Cena expressed these sentiments on the latest episode of Talking Smack. When asked by JBL how he felt about his comments his feud with The Rock, he responded in a very surprising fashion.

“I consider what I said then to be to stupidest stuff ever. I was looking at it through very blinded eyes, and I really wanted The Rock to come back to the WWE. And I figure that hitting him where it hurts would get him back to the WWE, and it worked. But I’ve apologized to him in person, I’m on the Web for the world to see. I was wrong. He was right. He’s now the highest paid actor in Hollywood, he has transcended this business, and I think anytime a superstar can give what he’s given to the WWE and then transcend the WWE, that’s good for all of us.”

Cena recently returned on the latest episode of SmackDown Live to insert himself in the WWE Championship picture by automatically making himself the No. 1 contender for the title, without any approval from Daniel Bryan or Shane McMahon. His reasoning behind this decision? Because he’s John Cena.

It would be interesting to see how long Cena stays as a full-time competitor for the company. This year, he was involved in hosting ESPN’s ESPY Awards, hosting the Teen Choice Awards, launching the American Grit television series, and being scheduled to appear in movies that will be released in 2017.

In a recent blog post, Jim Ross stated that he does not see John Cena even being a full-time competitor again. He believes that Cena is traveling the same road that The Rock did on his way to devoting his time as an actor. However, he believes that Cena will always be a loyal person to the WWE because of everything that the company has contributed to him.

Ross, however, does not blame his decision of transitioning to Hollywood.

“I know of no wrestler with reasonable sanity that is that would not trade the bumping and the road schedule, etc for the life of a TV or movie personality. Would you? I didn’t think so.”

Cena seems to be gearing himself up for a career outside of WWE, and a transition may be as early as 2017. WWE may be experiencing the last days of Cena as a full-time competitor. Now, he understands more than ever why The Rock made his decision to become an actor.

[Featured Image By WWE]