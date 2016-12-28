Celebrity Deaths December 2016: Carrie Fisher Doesn’t Want To Be Remembered For Her ‘Star Wars’ Slave Costume

Celebrity deaths in December 2016 were too many to bear and one of the recent deaths that a lot of people are finding difficult to accept is the passing of renowned actress/writer, Carrie Fisher.

Fisher suffered a heart attack minutes before her flight was about to arrive in LA. She was on a book tour to promote her latest memoir The Princess Diarist when she flew in to LA, but 15 minutes before the plane was about to land she suffered a massive heart attack.

According to E! News an EMT on board the plane tried to resuscitate her but it took a while before she started breathing again.

Fisher was immediately brought to a hospital where she spent her Christmas in the ICU but despite the efforts of the doctors the actress passed away on December 27 at 8:55 AM.

Fans and celebrities were saddened about Fisher’s passing, which is another tragic inclusion to celebrity deaths in December 2016, and many shared their thoughts about the iconic actress online.

Celebrities were also quick to share their thoughts on Fisher’s passing with most of them remembering their experiences with the late actress.

William Shatner, who also became an iconic actor for starring in the Star Trek series, and films, took to Twitter to share his grief over another inclusion to celebrity deaths in December 2016.

He wrote, “I’m deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.”

George Takei, who starred alongside Shatner in Star Trek, also shared his sympathies online.

Takei wrote, “May her soul rest in eternal peace, as we return her to the heavens, in a galaxy far, far away.”

Billy Dee Williams, who worked alongside Fisher, Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill in the original Star Wars trilogy as Lando Calrissian, also tweeted his sympathies remembering the late actress with great fondness.

He added a somberly message that referenced the films they made with George Lucas.

He wrote, “I’m deeply saddened at the news of Carrie’s passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!”

Many mourn the passing of Carrie Fisher and are deeply saddened that she had to be included in the celebrity deaths in December 2016.

Many of them also remember how much Fisher became a huge influence to female thespians when she first took on the role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy.

A lot of people deemed her portrayal of Leia as a positive influence to women everywhere because she exuded strength and independence when such things were still unheard of for a female character at that time.

Carrie Fisher’s Leia was never a damsel in distress. Rather, Fisher’s role was that of a strong woman capable of holding her own against other men and it is because of this that a lot of people remember Fisher fondly and the role she popularized.

But if the strength and courage of Leia were aspects of her character to be remembered forever the late actress would rather forget a few things about the intergalactic princess.

According to E! News, Fisher hated the slave costume that Princess Leia wore on Return of the Jedi. She said that the costume was uncomfortable to wear and that during filming she would often had to check if it was still intact and not spilling her breasts to the public.

After a scene she would say, “Hey, how they doin’? The hooters in place?”

Fisher, who tragically became another inclusion to celebrity deaths in December 2016, also said that appearing on film almost naked wasn’t something she was entirely comfortable with.

She told NPR in November that she felt nervous the first time George Lucas brought the outfit to her.

Fisher said that not only was appearing almost naked such an embarrassing moment for her but trying to make sure that there weren’t any creases on her body made it even harder for her to like the slave costume.

But despite all of that she was able to weather the storm and even enjoy the experience because in the end she got to kill Jabba the Hut with her costume.

Fisher’s inclusion to celebrity deaths in December 2016 is a tragedy for a lot of people but the late actress was able to share some of her wisdom before she died and one of the things she passed on to another actress who recently joined the Star Wars saga has something to do with costumes as well.

Fisher told Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey in The Force Awakens, not to be “a slave” like she was during her time as Princess Leia.

Fisher not only hated her costume for its cumbersome features but she also hated how it pigeonholed her into a sexual character for men to drool over, which she didn’t want Ridley to succumb to.

[Featured image by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Images]