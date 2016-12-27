Christina El Moussa Is Over Tarek El Moussa, ‘Flip Or Flop’ Stars’ Marriage Flops

Christina El Moussa has been headlining celebrity news for weeks. Earlier this month, it was revealed that she had split with husband and Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa. The two have been separated for quite a while, although the exact amount of time has not yet been revealed. There was a blow-up at the El Moussa house back in May resulting in Tarek leaving their Orange County home with a gun. The reason for the argument has not been made public but there are rumors that it had to do with texts sent to Christina.

There have been conflicting reports about Christina El Moussa and what she wants for the future. Some are indicating she is still dating Gary Anderson while others are saying there is still hope for reconciling with Tarek El Moussa. According to TMZ, Christina El Moussa is completely done with Tarek. She wants to move on, without her husband. The two have reportedly been separated for quite a while but have agreed to co-parent to the best of their abilities.

So much has changed for Christina El Moussa in the last month. She has gone from living a rather private life for being a television personality to having all of her intimate details being sprawled across every media outlet imaginable. From rumors of an affair with Gary Anderson to a possible suicidal episode with Tarek El Moussa, there has been a lot revealed over the last few weeks. El Moussa decided to keep her split from Tarek quiet so that they could remain on their show and keep things semi-normal for their two children. In the blink of an eye, it all changed.

Flip or Flop has been incredibly important for both Christina and Tarek El Moussa. In fact, the show is what helped discover Tarek’s cancer. The couple stayed together through his entire fight, eventually having his thyroid removed. Christina would share photos of the two in hospital beds, treatments being done, and updates. She stood by him through it all. The couple decided to keep their separation quiet and continue to film Flip or Flop. All was going well and HGTV had talked about renewing the show for a fourth season. This was all good news for Christina and Tarek, and it was ripped away in a second once their split was made public.

Things are unclear regarding why Christina and Tarek El Moussa actually split. The details surrounding the police call back in May were vague. There had been an argument between Christina and Tarek and he took off allegedly carrying a gun. Rumors have been circulating that he had found inappropriate texts from Gary Anderson to Christina and that is what sent him off the edge. The fact that she is reportedly dating him now seems to almost allude to the fact that could have been the case although no one is confirming it. Tarek went on to date their former nanny, but that only lasted for a month unlike Anderson and Christina’s relationship.

Fans aren’t sure what to think about Christina El Moussa and what happened with her marriage. She has remained quiet about the situation, only confirming that she did not want to reconcile with Tarek. Flip or Flop still has to finish filming for Season 3 but after that, the show has been officially canceled. With everything going on, El Moussa has still found time to be the mom she needs to be. The couple has decided they will co-parent amicably, which was the same agreement they had for Flip or Flop. Despite the cancellation and the flop of her marriage, Christina El Moussa stills seems to be living a pretty comfortable life.

