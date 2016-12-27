Theo James Not Engaged To Girlfriend Ruth Kearney, Shailene Woodley And ‘Underworld’ Actor Say Goodbye To ‘Divergent’ Movies

Theo James likes to keep his personal life private, so much so that his fans are in the dark about what Underworld actor is up to. So when he came out to say that he is not engaged to his girlfriend Ruth Kearney, the fans immediately started to speculate about his status with Shailene Woodley, his Divergent co-star.

But seeing how Theo James and Shailene Woodley are getting phased out of Divergent movies, it looks like they will not have much time to connect on the level they used to.

“Over the summer, it was announced that The Divergent Series: Ascendant, the fourth and final film in the franchise, would be released as a TV movie instead of receiving a theatrical release,” reports Entertainment Tonight.

“I won’t be a part of that,” Theo said. “It’s a shame not to finish the last movie, but I think the studio wanted to take it into a different area, and it’s evolving into something that I don’t think I’ll be part of.”

As a matter of fact, he and Shailene Woodley may be glad that they will no longer be associated with Divergent movies. Seeing how they are striving towards a more artistic and political recognition, it may be time to leave behind a more mainstream film project.

His career may be moving towards one way, but it looks like his relationship with girlfriend Ruth Kearney is at a standstill. When he was asked whether his girlfriend will soon be his wife, the 32-year-old English actor gave a negative answer.

“I was never engaged,” he said to Entertainment Tonight.

Seeing how she just started a new show with Netflix called Flaked, Ruth may also not have the time to spend quality time with Theo James.

But, like Shailene Woodley, Theo James does show an adventurous and go-getter streak in him. He willingly does more dangerous takes for his upcoming movie Underworld and expressed that he does not mind putting himself at risk.

“Otherwise, you’re basically doing nothing but eating craft services and getting fat and drinking a lot,” he added humorously.

Speaking of putting oneself in the harm’s way, Shailene Woodley has been doing just that in the latter part of 2016. After seeing her Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders get ruled out in the race, she took an active part in Dakota Access Pipeline protests, even getting herself arrested and wrote about it in an international magazine.

“I was arrested on Oct. 10, on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a holiday where America is meant to celebrate the indigenous people of North America,” the actress wrote for Time. “I was in North Dakota, standing in solidarity, side-by-side with a group of over 200 water protectors, people who are fighting the Dakota Access Pipeline.”

“I was in North Dakota, standing side by side with Native Americans,” she continued. “You know, those who were here before us. Well, guess what, America? They’re still here. And they are still fighting the good fight. A fight that serves each and every one of us.”

That does not mean that she has been neglecting her own work back in Hollywood. She is debuting her new HBO series with Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon called Big Little Lies and it looks like it is fulfilling her artistic needs as well.

The 25-year-old actress prefers to stick to political posts on her Instagram account. While celebrities like to use it for self-promotion, Shailene Woodley likes to fill it with her view on the world, as well as inspiring posts that get her fans more invested in the world they live in.

Check out the post she wrote to greet in the new year!

cheers to Mercury, cheers to holiday baking taking over your kitchen, cheers to the longest night of the year. breathe deep, 2017 is going to need our reflections activated, and our hearts ready for the light. A photo posted by Shailene Woodley (@shailenewoodley) on Dec 21, 2016 at 5:53pm PST

