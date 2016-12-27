‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Steve Burton Says ‘Goodbye’ On Social Media, Dylan’s Last Scene Is Heartbreaking

The Young and the Restless spoilers have teased for weeks that Steve Burton, the actor who plays Dylan McAvoy, would be exiting the CBS soap opera in January. Steve Burton reached out to his fans via Twitter to tell them that he’s enjoyed working on the Young and the Restless but his time is over. Fans reacted with shock as they thought he still had a few weeks on the show. Burton had revealed in November that he thought his last scene would be in late January.

Thank you for all of your kind words, I've had such a great time with this story. It's been incredible. @YandR_CBS @YRInsider — Steve Burton (@1SteveBurton) December 27, 2016

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Dylan left on an undercover mission to Miami, Florida. Sharon would not be able to contact or talk to Dylan until the case wraps up. It could be days, months, even years down the road. Even though their future is shaky, Sharon (Sharon Case) vows to wait for Dylan.

Dylan Set To Disappear

Even though Steve Burton’s last scene aired on the Young and the Restless, that doesn’t mean Dylan’s storyline is over. He will head to Florida on a top secret assignment. Dylan was told to call his supervisor to check in, so they know he is safe. Reportedly, Dylan will not do that which puts his father, Paul (Doug Davidson) in panic mode. After so many days of not hearing from him, Christine (Lauralee Bell) and Paul worry that he is missing and could have gotten into trouble. When days turn to months, Paul may decide to tell Sharon that Dylan hasn’t checked in with his supervisor in quite a while. It is possible at this point; they will assume he’s dead and believe they will not hear from him again.

We're gonna miss u @1steveburton #farewellparty A photo posted by Sharon Case (@sharonlcase) on Dec 11, 2016 at 9:24am PST

Will Dylan Be Recast?

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, the role of Dylan will likely be recast at some point. His character is married to Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) ex-wife, and his mother, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is the matriarch of the show. Steve Burton has left the door open to come back at a later date, but if he decides not to return, CBS will have no other choice but to recast the role. The Young and the Restless cast revealed they were upset by the news that Burton decided to leave the soap opera. His decision to leave came on the heels of Justin Hartley leaving the role of Adam Newman to join the cast of NBC’s This Is Us.

What’s Next For Sharon?

The Young and the Restless fans can’t help but feel sorry for Sharon. First, she loses Sully, who became Christian to Nick. Then, Faith decided she wanted to live with her grandparents, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki. Now, Dylan accepts to a top-secret undercover assignment and turns up missing. Once again, Sharon is alone and has to feel abandoned by everyone she loves.

Hello November. Hello holiday season! #holidaysarecoming A photo posted by Sharon Case (@sharonlcase) on Nov 1, 2016 at 7:20am PDT

Sharon’s son, Noah (Robert Adamson) explained why Faith needed to stay with Victor and Nikki right now, but Sharon can’t help but feel lonely. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Sharon’s luck will turn around eventually as her estranged father arrives in Genoa City. After Nick learns that Dylan disappeared without a trace, will he feel bad for Sharon and allow her to see Christian more often?

Why Did Steve Leave?

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest the reason that Burton left the soap opera was to spend more time with his family. It is the same excuse he gave General Hospital when he left the role of Jason Morgan in 2012. His family lives in Tenessee and commuting from Los Angeles is taxing.

Dylan is a character that many Young and the Restless fans have grown to love over the past few years. The show won’t be the same without him.

The Young and the Restless hasn’t confirmed that December 27 was Steve Burton’s final air date.

