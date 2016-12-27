Had Carrie Fisher And George Michael Both Relapsed Before Their Deaths?

The world is still shocked by the loss of George Michael and Carrie Fisher, but amidst the the sorrow are questions about both of the stars drug use, and whether either one really ever kicked the habit completely. George Michael is rumored to have been using heroin, and Fisher was said lately to have been “higher than ever.”

Musicians and actors have never been strangers to substance abuse, and many of the older people are suffering the fallout from years of substance abuse, including Gregg Allman, says the Inquisitr. Allmann, who had a liver transplant, has suffered lately with respiratory infections, and has had to cancel several concert dates in the last year. Allman is now clean and sober, but he has never been at full strength since he has needed a new liver. But so far, neither Carrie Fisher nor George Michael’s deaths have been linked to drug or alcohol misuse.

So very sad, another victim of the heroin pandemic passes away. RIP George Michael. Save Our Children-One Entity,… https://t.co/c1JLYPsN7q — Carin Miller (@miller_carin) December 28, 2016

PageSix is quoting a source who said that Carrie Fisher was off the wagon around Thanksgiving of this year. Fisher died today of a massive heart attack that she had on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

“Carrie had relapsed around Thanksgiving. I saw her myself high as a kite once, not that long ago. Ironically, she said to me, ‘You’re too old to get high anymore, dear.’ I replied, ‘You, too, dear.’ ”

Carrie Fisher has never been shy about her struggle with drugs and booze, and has even done plays, movies, and books on the topic. Fisher spoke frankly about using cocaine and LSD together. But the source says in recent years, friends thought Fisher might be using again.

“Some of her friends I talked to doubted she was ever totally clean and sober because she [still] got doctor’s prescriptions to treat her bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety.”

Carrie Fisher reportedly had drug relapse before death https://t.co/gZDCSz1DHf — Ben Owen, HRK (@hrkbenowen) December 28, 2016

Anonymous sources are saying that George Michael was privately and quietly fighting a heroin addiction, says PageSix. George Michael, who had put on a great deal of weight in the last year, was said to have gone to the emergency room several times recently.

“He’s been rushed to A&E on several occasions. He used heroin. I think it’s amazing he’s lasted as long as he has.”

George Michael’s boyfriend went to meet the singer to go for Christmas lunch and found him dead.

“We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch. I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed. We don’t know what happened yet.”

For now, it is being said that George Michael died of heart failure.

Carrie Fisher reportedly had drug relapse before death https://t.co/Av3i39s7NX — Millar Matthews (@MillarMatthews) December 28, 2016

Friends and associates of George Michael are starting to ask questions about Michael returning to drug use. Publicist Gary Farrow is saying that drugs were never far from George Michael.

“I believe easy access to drugs was the cause of his problems. I thought George was too bright to get involved with illegal substances. But once this disease gets hold of you, it’s hard to fight it.”

At one time, George Michael was said to have smoked 25 joints a day amidst marijuana addiction. In 2010, Michael lost his license after getting arrested for driving impaired, and plowing into a branch of Snappy Snaps photo processing shops in his Range Rover. George Michael said he was “deeply ashamed.”

Do you think drug or alcohol use played a role in the deaths of Carrie Fisher and George Michael?

