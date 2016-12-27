Hilary Duff And Scott Eastwood Reportedly Have A ‘Flirty’ Night Out

Hilary Duff is back on the dating seen. The Younger star was reportedly seen having a flirty time with actor Scott Eastwood over the weekend.

It looks like the two were spending Saturday night (Dec. 17) together. The two actors were seen getting cozy at celebrity hotspot Catch LA, where Duff’s ex-husband Mike Comrie was also dining at the same time. According to E! News, the actress attended the restaurant and lounge with a female friend around 11 p.m., and Eastwood entered the restaurant soon after and made his moves on the actress.

“At one point, she was very flirtatious with Scott,” the source added. “The two talked for quite some time. Hilary was all smiles and looked happier than ever despite her recent split.”

That same source told the outlet that the two left the restaurant and went to 10AK nightclub nearby. Before you think otherwise, nothing romantic was going on between Duff, 29, and Eastwood, 30.

“They were casually chatting but no obvious PDA,” the source further added.

While nothing happened between Duff and Eastwood, it could be the beginnings of a blossoming romance. Duff just recently broke up with her personal trainer boyfriend Jason Walsh after five months of dating. According to a report via People, the couple got too serious too soon and couldn’t see eye-to-eye on their future together.

“They weren’t on the same page,” a source said. “He wants to move to New York, but her life is in L.A.”

Hilary and Jason started dating over the summer, but they didn’t make their relationship Instagram official until mid-October. The blonde starlet posted a photo of the two kissing on their night out along with the following caption, “Date night with J.” The pair were also recently seen having a romantic vacation in Hawaii just a few weeks ago, according to another E! Online report. When Hilary made a guest appearance on Good Day New York, she answered questions about her relationship.

“We’ve known each other for a really long time and he’s a great guy and we have a lot of fun together. It’s not to have that excitement in my life,” she only said.

Walsh was the first relationship that Duff has been public about since she divorced former hockey player Mike Comrie back in 2014. The two share a 4-year-old son together, Luca. Duff and Comrie remained close for the sake of their son. Duff slowly made her way back into the dating scene. She even signed up on the popular dating app, Tinder, and released a single “Sparks,” which was about her experience with online dating.

As for Scott, he was last seen making out with model Charlotte McKinney on the beach in Malibu. According to the photos published on the Daily Mail, the two had a fun day in the sun and looked very flirtatious with one another. At one point, Scott leaned in and kissed Charlotte on the lips before they headed out into the water. Insiders have insisted that the two are only friends, but it looks like Scott has a thing for blondes.

“They are definitely not dating,” a source close to Scott told ET.comat the time. “They’ve hung out a couple of times – they barely know each other yet. [It’s] Nothing serious at all.”

A few months later, the actor was seen frolicking on the beach with a mystery brunette, and one photo of them playing in the ocean together sparked the dating rumors. Eastwood was not happy about the report and he took to social media to address the photos.

Thank you Sydney paparazzi for trying to capture my playful side, but instead making me look like a total creep. Can't a guy have an innocent splash fight in peace? At least let me put my tongue away next time. #creep #30s #oldguyshit #loveit A photo posted by Scott Eastwood (@scotteastwood) on Nov 27, 2016 at 12:01am PST

“Thank you Sydney paparazzi for trying to capture my playful side, but instead making me look like a total creep,” Eastwood joked on Instagram. “Can’t a guy have an innocent splash fight in peace? At least let me put my tongue away next time.”

According to E! Online, he has been linked to Cuban actress Ana de Armas, DWTS contestant Jana Kramer, and Playboy cover girl Brittany Brousseau. Do you believe the reports that he was flirting with Hilary Duff? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured images by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and Scott Barbour/Getty Images]