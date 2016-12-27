Garry Shandling Autopsy Report Reveals Comedian’s Cause of Death

The cause of death of beloved comedian and actor Garry Shandling has been revealed by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Shandling, 66, best known for his TV work on It’s Garry Shandling’s Show and The Larry Sanders Show, died on March 24. He collapsed while on the phone with a 911 operator as he complained that he was having trouble breathing. First responders transported him to a Santa Monica hospital where he was tragically pronounced dead.

Based on the autopsy report, Shandling died of pulmonary thrombosis, a fatal blood clot, which “traveled from legs into his lungs,” TMZ explained. Shandling apparently also had an enlarged heart, TMZ added.

“A report by Los Angeles’ coroner’s officials released Tuesday states the fatal clot occurred after the comedian developed blood clots in his legs….The comedian had not been feeling well during a trip to Hawaii, the report stated,” AP added.

“The toxicology report found some therapeutic amounts of Xanax and opiates (prescribed after recent dental work) in his system, as well as some standard cold medications,” Variety noted.

The report also designates Garry Shandling’s death as “natural” and an “accident.”

“Los Angeles coroner’s officials delayed issuing the autopsy report until all of Shandling’s medical records were reviewed and his toxicology reports were complete. The writer-turned-comic had complained of leg pain and shortness of breath at the time and had planned to take himself to the hospital just before the heart attack hit,” the New York Daily News detailed.

Shandling’s doctor initially refused to sign a death certificate, insisting that Garry was in fine physical health, though the doctor had not examined Shandling for about a year previous.

A former standup comedian broke into television by writing scripts for iconic sitcoms such as Sanford and Son, Welcome Back Kotter, and Three’s Company. He later became a regular fill-in host for Johnny Carson on the Tonight Show. After Showtime’s It’s Garry Shandling’s Show (1986-1990), the comedian struck gold with semi-autobiographical Larry Sanders Show (centering on a chaotic late-night talk show) on HBO, which ran from 1992 to 1998.

The Showtime series is notable in that, as the Inquisitr previously detailed, he played a character who knew he was a character in a TV show, frequently breaking the “fourth wall” to address the audience, which was a groundbreaking approach at the time in the sitcom format. Along with a very catchy theme song, it also had a somewhat similar format to Seinfeld(which came along later) in that the self-deprecating Shandling playing himself would interact with quirky neighbors and friends involved with day-to-day foibles..

Shandling was nominated for 19 prime time Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards among many other honors. He hosted the Grammys four times and the Emmys on three occasions. He was the co-winner for an Emmy for outstanding writing on a comedy series in 1998.

The Larry Sanders Show was nominated for 56 Emmy Awards, and won three, including one for writing as alluded to above, one for directing, and an Emmy for Best Supporting Actor for Rip Torn.

On the big screen, Shandling appeared in Iron Man 2 and Captain America: Winter Soldier and also recently filmed an episode Jerry Seinfeld’s online show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

At the time of the comedian’s sudden death, Goldie Hawn, who starred opposite Garry Shandling in the 2001 Warren Beatty film Town & Country told Entertainment Tonight that “It was such a shock and you deal with it. It’s life and it happens to everybody one way or another, but when somebody passes that’s special and you love, it hurts,”

