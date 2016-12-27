Danielle Stislicki Missing: Police Release Few Details About Disappearance Of Farmington Hills Woman

Although police have announced that they believe missing Farmington Hills, Michigan woman, Danielle Stislicki, was indeed the victim of a crime, they have released few details regarding the case in general.

In fact, police are remaining “tight lipped” about what they believe may have happened to Danielle, according to WXYZ Detroit. This is because, as authorities note, they must keep some information from the public in order to “keep up the integrity of the investigation,” WXYZ reports.

What is known is that the Farmington Hills Police Department and the Oakland County Crime Lab searched a Berkley area home on Thursday, December 22, presumably in connection with Danielle’s vanishing. According to WXYZ, the home belongs to a security guard who “works, or worked” at MetLife where Danielle is also employed. The local news media outlet also reports the man lives in the Berkley home with his wife.

Neighbors of the Berkley home told Fox 2 News that investigators have been to the residence several times in relation to Danielle’s case.

WXYZ reports that law enforcement removed a mattress from the home Thursday night. Police have also said they have been collecting evidence at a number of different locations over the past three weeks, noting the “tips they’ve been getting are very valuable,” according to WXYZ.

Danielle, 28, went missing sometime in the late afternoon of December 2, after leaving her job at MetLife in Southfield. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for their planned dinner, her friend became worried and headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives. When the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

A search for Danielle was commenced when she failed to show up for work on Saturday, the following morning.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, which police find “highly suspicious,” reports Click on Detroit.

Authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle’s friends and family members have publicly proclaimed she had many plans for the future and would never have disappeared. Police have announced that they have concluded Danielle was the victim of a crime, supporting that notion.

Danielle is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $29,280, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $129,280.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3 when her vehicle was found, CBS News reports. Danielle’s vehicle is a dark gray 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

