EXO Topples BTS For Highest Kpop Album Sales Of 2016 For Male Idol Group– Block B’s ‘Toy’ Rules Downloads [VIDEO]

EXO could just be the best performing kpop male idol group of 2016. Koreaboo reports the “Monster” crooners have blown other male idol groups out of the water in terms of sales this year.

According to Koreaboo, the Kpop album that got the most physical sales of any male idol group of 2016 was EXO’s Ex’act. They sold 793,934 physical copies of the album, based on statistics from the Gaon Music Chart. BTS’ Wings came in second with 681,924 physical copies of the album sold.

Soompi reports that the nine member boy band sold over 1 million copies of their 2016 album and its repackaged version, LOTTO. According to The Korea Herald, 660,000 copies of the Ex’act album were pre-ordered.

For Life, EXO’s special winter album sold 425,000 copies, according to Soompi.

EXO cumulative album sales for this year has exceeded 2.13 million copies

EXO’s sub group, EXO-CBX also put out a mini album this year called HEY MAMA which sold 276,000 copies.

According to Soompi, this all means that EXO is now a “triple million” selling group, as all of the albums they have put out have sold a million copies or more.

The news that they sold the most physical albums of any male idol kpop group is just icing on the cake for EXO. The group has had a great year.

As Billboard notes, they earned their first number 1 on the World digital chart this year with “Monster” and this made them the sixth Kpop act to hit number 1 on prestigious chart. The other Korean artists who have had number one digital songs on Billboard include Psy, BIGBANG, 2NE1, BTS, CL, G-Dragon, Taeyang.

EXO’s Ex’act album also ended up on the Billboard Hot 200 album chart just like their last album, Exodus, did.

Asia One also reports that the group’s hit single, “Monster” also completed an “all-kill” in Korea, meaning that the song topped all of the major Korean music charts.

EXO arrived on the 2016 SBS Gayo Daejun Red Carpet

But Kai, Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O. and Sehun, the members of EXO weren’t just selling albums this year, they were also selling lots of tour tickets. Their tour dates weren’t in small venues either. EXO were filling stadiums with their fans.

As Fuse TV reported at the time, the American leg of the boy band’s EXO’luXion world tour was very successful. According to Fuse, they almost sold out The Prudential Center in New York making them only the third Kpop act to do so.

But although EXO has had lots of success this year, there’s another male Kpop idol group that topped a prestigious year end chart.

Based on the ranking provided by Gaon Music Chart, the most downloaded digital song of any male idol group of 2016 was Block B’s “Toy.” The song got 824,104 downloads this year.

Winner came in second with “Sentimental” which had 703,483 downloads in 2016. EXO’s “Monster” came in third with 644,370 downloads.

Are you a fan of EXO? What do you think of their performance this year? Let us know in the comments below.

