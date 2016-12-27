Carrie Fisher’s Dog Delivers A Heartbreaking Response After Princess Leia’s Death

Carrie Fisher’s dog, Gary, released a series of tweets about the tragic passing of his owner. Fisher, who was the iconic actress who played Princess Leia in the wildly popular Star Wars franchise, died at the age of 60 after suffering a massive heart attack on an airplane last week.

Carrie’s dog, Gary Fisher, has his own Twitter account and went viral for his sweet post after the actress initially suffered a heart attack a few days before Christmas. It’s unclear who operated the canine Fisher’s Twitter account, but on December 23 the pup tweeted, “I’ll be waiting right here mommy. # CarrieFisher @ carrieffisher # princessleia” with an accompanying photo of Gary looking out the window for his mother, Carrie.

According to International Business Times, Fisher passed away at UCLA Medical Center after she suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Fisher was best known for her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Episode VI – The Force Awakens, and most recently, Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2016.

After Fisher passed away Tuesday morning, People published the official statement from the actress’s spokesperson, Simon Halls. The statement came on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, actress Billie Lourd, “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning.”

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” Lourd said about her mother. “Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.” After the official announcement of Fisher’s death, Gary was back on Twitter to make a heartbreaking statement about his mother’s passing. The Fisher pet said, “I’ll still be waiting for you….”

I'll still be waiting for you……. pic.twitter.com/ef461OcqKJ — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 27, 2016

Fisher’s dog continue to tweet in memory of the late Carrie Fisher, including photos and solemn statements about the actress’s death. In one tweet, the French bulldog said, “Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @ carrieffisher.” The Fisher dog went on to tweet, “I was always by your side but best of all you were always by mine.”

I was always by your side but best of all you were always by mine. #RIPCarrie pic.twitter.com/QgeOYdmmH2 — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 28, 2016

Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 27, 2016

Fisher’s daughter also posted numerous photos of her and her mother, along with Gary.

Many people were touched by Fisher’s accomplishments both as an actress and a mental health advocate. The Star Wars actress had struggled with depression, substance abuse, and bipolar disorder in the past. Fisher opened up about her own struggled in the 1990s in order to be a voice for change in an often stigmatized environment.

Fisher made herself a public face for mental health awareness. “I used to think I was a drug addict, pure and simple—just someone who could not stop taking drugs willfully. And I was that. But it turns out that I am severely manic depressive,” Fisher said. Now after her death she is being lauded for being open about her personal experience.

Although Gary the dog is suffering after Carrie’s death, the French bulldog enjoyed quite a bit of popularity by Fisher’s side. Gary accompanied Fisher so often that MTV wrote an article about him. Gary also appeared alongside Carrie on the Today Show, Good Morning America, and the Jonathan Ross Show.

Gary’s last tweet was sent out Tuesday, after Carrie Fisher’s death. The dog has remained mute on who will take care of him now that his owner has died, but his care may fall into the hands of Fisher’s daughter Billie or her mother, 84-year-old actress Debbie Reynolds.

[Featured Image by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images]