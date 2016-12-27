New Freeform Series ‘Beyond’ Promises Plenty Of Mystery And Drama [Spoilers]

This all new, original Freeform series will have viewers asking over the 10-episode season of Beyond what exactly happened to Holden Matthews (Burkely Duffield). Beyond starts off with a strange set of circumstances that cause Holden to spend 12 years in a coma, and when he suddenly awakens it’s not long before he discovers that he has some unusual new abilities. His unique new talents do not go unnoticed, and it isn’t long before he finds himself in the middle of a dangerous conspiracy on Beyond.

The two-hour series premiere of Beyond follows Holden as he discovers that the world has continued on without him, and there have been some drastic changes over the years. He has to learn how to become an adult, which is difficult for him because all he knew and remembers is from when he was a child. As Beyond unfolds, his parents, Tom (Michael McGrady) and Diane (Romy Rosemont), and his younger brother, Luke (Jonathan Whitesell), do their best to help him adjust and become acclimated to his new surroundings.

What they can’t help him with on Beyond are the strange, supernatural abilities and memories that are surfacing and that he can’t explain. A mysterious young woman named Willa (Dilan Gwyn) appears on Beyond and seems to know a lot about Holden. In a preview clip of Beyond, she tells him that while he was in a coma that his mind traveled to a special place. She also warns him on Beyond that he is in danger and not to trust anyone.

There are people on Beyond who know who he is and what he can do, which is more than Holden himself knows, and they are after him. Slowly and at times painfully, he begins to uncover the truth of what happened to him on Beyond and what he can do. In another recent preview of Beyond, more is revealed about what happened to Holden right before he slipped into a coma in a post to Beyond’s Twitter page, along with a caption that reads, “Start your engines! #Beyond is about to put the pedal to the metal January 2 on #Freeform!”

During the first episode of Beyond, Holden came to the aid of a childhood friend, Jeff McArdle (Jeff Pierre), which put him in danger. Later, when Holden reunites with Jeff on Beyond, he is forced to use his abilities to rescue his friend once again. Willa also helps to fill in some of the blanks on Beyond by telling him that his mind spent 12 years inside a beautiful world filled with more wonder and magic than he could ever see in a lifetime, but she also warns that it’s extremely dangerous as well.

The second episode of Beyond titled “Tempus Fugit,” finds Holden trying to forget about the sinister people who attacked him as he tries to focus on leading a more normal life. According to Broadway World, during the second episode of Beyond, Luke tries to help his older brother adjust to the adult world he finds himself in. He decides to take Holden to a college party, and while there he hits it off with a charming co-ed, but it is revealed on Beyond that strange memories of Willa begin to surface, leading to disastrous consequences.

RETWEET if you can’t wait to meet these brothers. #Beyond pic.twitter.com/asy3DI3OcU — Beyond (@BeyondTVSeries) December 20, 2016

Entertainment Weekly shared that the entire first season of Beyond will be made available for streaming on digital platforms at the same time that Beyond premieres on Freeform. For those who prefer not to binge watch Beyond, the show can also be enjoyed one episode at a time on Freeform’s regularly scheduled air dates.

“The premiere of Beyond marks an important milestone in the history of Freeform, nearly a year since our rebrand,” Tom Ascheim, Freeform president, said in a statement.

“One of the promises we made to our audience at the time was to create content they love and to make that content easily accessible. Beyond is our first, and definitely not our last, ‘binge-from-the-start’ show.”

From Imperative Entertainment and Automatik, Beyond is created, written, and executive produced by Adam Nussdorf. Tim Kring, David Eick, Steven Adelson, Dan Friedkin, Justin Levy, and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones also serve as executive producers of Beyond.

Will you be checking out Beyond? Leave your comments, thoughts, and opinions regarding Beyond below. The series premiere of Beyond airs on Monday, January 2 at 9 p.m. ET on Freeform.

[Featured Image by Freeform]