Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Files For Divorce From Rapper T.I.

There may have been some truth to all those rumors that T.I. and Tiny were not getting along so well. It was revealed by TMZ that Tameka “Tiny” Harris filed for divorce from T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, earlier this month. The estranged couple was reportedly going through a rough patch for months prior to Tiny’s filing, bringing their six-year marriage to an end.

T.I. and Tiny got married back in 2010. The now-divorcing couple has three kids together, two boys and their newest addition, a little girl named Heiress that was born earlier this year. Collectively, they have four other children from other relationships. Three of those children belong to T.I. with just one other child being Tiny’s adult daughter Zonnique.

News that Tiny filed for divorce from T.I. came just weeks after she posed for a picture with her rapper husband’s enemy, Floyd Mayweather Jr. It’s no secret that T.I. and Floyd got into a huge fight on the Vegas strip back in 2014. Rumor has it that the two were fighting over Tiny, who was married to T.I. at the time but rumored to be messing around with the boxing champ on the side. It was later reported that Tiny was pressured into taking the photo with Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Mariah Carey while attending Mariah’s Halloween party back in October.

“Man I was walking out the party and Mariah and them were taking pictures and she asked me ‘Tiny come take this picture with me,'” Tiny explained via TMZ.

“And I’m just not going to tell the queen no and like make a big scene out of it. I just took the picture and kept it moving. It was very quick, painless and I mean I’m at her party at her house am I going to tell her ‘no, oh Mariah no I can’t take this picture.'”

Weeks later, a Facebook status from Tiny Harris’ verified Facebook page tried to explain away the photo, claiming that T.I. has friends on the side and that Floyd was just a friend that she was taking a picture with. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Tiny took to Twitter soon after the Facebook status went up, claiming that she didn’t write the post and didn’t know how the Facebook page ever became verified because it wasn’t her. However, even back then, the couple was plagued with divorce rumors.

R&B’s #TinyHarris is giving us ‘Single White Female’, she looks so happy… posing with he… https://t.co/ADH8pck3G9 pic.twitter.com/7ui1BrGtra — TEAm Curtains (@TeamCurtains) December 13, 2016

T.I. has been the source of many of those rumors, especially after he was romantically linked to a known Atlanta call girl, Ana Montana. According to Enstarz, Tiny was even caught on video when she showed up at an Atlanta hotel to confront the other woman. When Tiny was asked about whether or not T.I. had been caught cheating with Ana Montana, she was elusive and essentially said that whatever T.I. did was between him and the other woman. Her refusal to deny the affair only added fuel to the rumors that T.I. had been stepping out.

It’s worth noting that on the most recent season of their reality show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, T.I. and Tiny rarely appeared in the same segment together. For much of Season 6, the estranged couple took turns filming the show with the kids. T.I. also incorporated one of his uncles into the show, further distancing himself from Tiny as they grew apart behind the scenes.

It’s always said when a married couple decides to get divorced. Although rumors of a split have been dogging T.I. and Tiny for quite some time now, that doesn’t make their separation any less sad.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images]