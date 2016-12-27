Trump Tower Evacuated Due To Suspicious Package, Turns Out To Be A Bag Of Toys [Video]

Just days after Christmas, the Trump Tower in New York City was reportedly evacuated due to a suspicious package. At least the lobby, that is. While President-elect Trump was not on the property at the time of the security scare, the Secret Service wasn’t taking any chances when it came to the security of the tower and Trump fortress located on Fifth Avenue between East 56th and East 57th streets in midtown Manhattan.

#trumptower I was in the second floor…and… A video posted by Yuxiang Chen (@yuxiangc25) on Dec 27, 2016 at 1:43pm PST

As RT reports, Trump Tower was evacuated around 3:00 p.m. local time on December 27, and both the NYPD and New York Fire Department were on the chaotic scene of the drama. Reportedly, the unattended and suspicious package was found in the so-called public area of Trump Tower, not in the massive building’s restricted area.

In the midst of the Trump Tower evacuation, President-elect Trump (who was elsewhere, reportedly Florida) did what he’s become famous for since the beginning of his presidential campaign. Namely, Donald Trump tweeted. Not about his evacuated tower, though. Trump tweeted about the election and his electoral college victory as thousands of visitors to the tower were ushered out into the cold.

During an event that many thought may be a legitimate emergency at Trump Tower, Trump was bagging on Obama and his efforts to help Hillary Clinton to a November White House victory. “President Obama campaigned hard (and personally) in the very important swing states, and lost.The voters wanted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

President Obama campaigned hard (and personally) in the very important swing states, and lost.The voters wanted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2016

Social media users mock Trump for tweeting about election during Trump Tower evacuation: https://t.co/LIsBAVx2pa pic.twitter.com/0cIAvflutg — The Hill (@thehill) December 27, 2016

Those evacuated from the tower, tourists and members of the media alike, were reportedly pushed away from the entrance to the building and down the block by officers from the NYPD. It has been reported that the tower evacuation caused disruptions for two full blocks around the building. Fortunately for those visiting Trump Tower, they were only evacuated from the building for roughly 40 minutes before law enforcement gave the “all clear” and allowed folks back inside.

“Suspicious package at Trump Tower has been examined by NYPD Bomb Squad. Deemed to be an unattended bag and safe.”

@thehill So what. You have a lot of useless time during an evacuation. It's ok 2 twitter. Had several. Nothing special. — Dr.med. Bernd Kynast (@DrKynast) December 27, 2016

@CNNPolitics How long before Donald calls this an assassination attempt? — Kevin (@Kevmcg25) December 27, 2016

Every single Russian news agency is covering the evacuation of Trump Tower because he is our president. — Soviet Sergey (@SovietSergey) December 27, 2016

@ABC suspicious package was brains for Donald. — Keith ???? (@keaco) December 27, 2016

The package, which forced post-Christmas shoppers out of Trump Tower into the December cold, was determined to be nothing more dangerous than a bag of children’s toys. Apparently, the bag had simply been left behind (or forgotten) in the building’s lobby, causing Trump Tower to be evacuated.

As CNN reports, the investigation into the threatening bag of holiday loot involved several agencies, including both the New York Police Department and that agencies bomb squad. The U.S. Secret Service was also on board with the investigation into the package that caused Trump Tower to be evacuated on Tuesday afternoon.

During the frenzied evacuation, many frightened and confused visitors to Trump Tower took photos and videos of the drama, with some posting the scare to social media in real time. In this video, one visitor (and Twitter user) recorded video of police frantically evacuating distraught and hurried people.

The Twitter user, @cielo_celest was captioned with a bit of confusion, and made it clear that nobody evacuated from the tower had a clue what was going on. A police officer can be heard shouting “Out, out!” as people run to the Trump Tower exists.

The caption of the short video read “I think he’s here,” presumably referring to Donald Trump.

Bag of toys prompts evacuation of Trump Tower lobbyhttps://t.co/gaVlvFYMtK pic.twitter.com/eusF60YMWD — CNN (@CNN) December 27, 2016

While the NYPD and other investigators were able to get the scene cleared and attempted to return the popular Manhattan destination to rights as quickly as possible, today’s Trump Tower evacuation may be a taste of inconvenient things to come as Donald Trump prepares to officially take office on January 20.

[Featured Image by Craig Ruttle/AP Photo]