‘Love And Hip Hop’ Star Yandy Smith Revealed To Not Be Legally Married?

If there’s one thing we can expect from any Love and Hip Hop star, it’s that they’ll be the first to bring the drama, wherever it may be. Even the most so-called “normal” Love and Hip Hop stars will bring drama, as Yandy Smith — of the New York division of the franchise — has recently proven.

VH1 is reporting that Love and Hip Hop star Yandy Smith is getting called out by her husband, Mendeecees’, previous baby mamas. We’ll recall that, prior to marrying Yandy, Mendeecees had two separate relationships, and these relationships produced two sets of children.

It also produced a whole ton of shade, as one of Mendeecees’ baby mamas, Erika, confirms that Yandy and Mendeecees are not only not really married, but that Mendeecees periodically hits up Erika for some “get together/baby mama” loving. Erika also informed Yandy that she could have Mendeecees if she wanted him, and that the offspring produced as a result of their union was produced “out of love.”

Erika finishes up the shade by informing Yandy that she’s not a wife, but a “third baby mama.” Ouch!

BET confirms the allegations made against the Love and Hip Hop star, and confirm that, in fact, Yandy and Mendeecees aren’t legally married. Even though the couple had a huge wedding reception during an episode that aired last season, the legal paperwork confirming the couple’s marriage was never legally filed.

And there’s a reason for that: Mendeecees’ legal problems. The outlet spoke to a good friend of the couple’s, who confirmed this to be true.

“They couldn’t send their marriage certificate off because Mendeecees’ plea deal had not yet been finalized. They have re-registerd, though, so the marriage will be finalized soon.”

Yandy even revealed her status to the two baby mamas.

“I have a union with Mendeecees, but I did not go into a parternship with Mendeecees and the government.”

No word yet on whether this will all be revealed in the coming episodes of Love and Hip Hop: New York, but it should be interesting to see if Mendeecees and Yandy actually go through with filing the requisite paperwork with the government this time around, and if it affects Mendeecees’ prison sentence at all.

In a previous report by the Inquisitr, former Love and Hip Hop star Mendeecees Harris spoke extensively about his relationship with Yandy, and he revealed that everything was not what it seemed on the surface. Certainly, too, we weren’t seeing everything about their relationship in extensive detail. Finally, he also revealed that he was upset about what everyone was doing in terms of keeping his children apart.

“I received all your letters and all your emails. Even hear about it in here from loved ones that call people here. Yes I’m Disgusted. Didn’t ask nobody for anything. Just to keep my kids together like I always have. It’s sad that hatred and jealousy will destroy the love and strength I built between all of my children. All I will say is this is temporary. My children and my family will be back together sooner than y’all think. They will never forget the bond and love they have for each other even when separated. Never. But they will remember who kept them apart.”

Do you think that Love and Hip Hop star Yandy Smith will finally get legally married to Mendeecees?

[Featured Image by Donna Ward/Getty Images]