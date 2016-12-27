NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Willing To Trade For ‘The Right Player’ — Is Tony Allen A Good Fit?

NBA rumors have swirled that the injury-plagued Cleveland Cavaliers are searching for “the right player” to trade for this season, leaving some chatter that the Memphis Grizzlies’ Tony Allen could be their future target.

The rumors surrounding the defending NBA champions desire to trade for a player started after USA Today published an article suggesting as much this week. In the report, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ roster was dissected to show the gaping holes left by injuries to Chris Andersen, J.R. Smith, and Mo Williams. While J.R. Smith should return just before the NBA playoffs, the return time for both Chris Andersen and Mo Williams are less certain.

The article suggested the Cleveland Cavaliers could be open to finding some help this season in their quest for a second straight championship. Despite the extra cost that the team will incur for making the move, finding “the right player” would be worth it, according to the article.

“[The Cleveland Cavaliers] can make a deal before the trade deadline, and they also have a $9.6 million trade exception to use. Depending on who that player is if they use the trade exception, it would add salary and increase the luxury tax payment. But for the right player, who can help win another championship, the Cavs are willing to make that deal.”

That’s where Tony Allen could come into play. While the article did not suggest what players could be targets, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ needs — as the article articulates — matches up nicely with what Tony Allen brings to the table.

“What do they need? A backup point guard or a perimeter player who can generate offense and a perimeter defender. The Cavs need offensive help when LeBron James and Kyrie Irving are not in the game, but they are 15th in defensive efficiency (104.5 points per 100 possessions).”

Parameters for the Cleveland Cavaliers to pull the trigger on the trade favor what Tony Allen can offer — a season-long solution to play back-up to Kyrie Irving and provide defensive help. Tony Allen, who is in the final year of his contract, can do as much for the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Fox Sports, that’s why so many teams have expressed interest in Tony Allen.

What Cleveland can offer Memphis is what could keep this deal from happening. The Cavaliers own the rights to their first-round draft pick in 2017, but the second-round draft pick has already been shipped to Boston. Memphis would certainly like to cash in on future options in parting with Tony Allen, according to the Fox Sports report.

“It’s going to be interesting to see what the Grizzlies would ask for in exchange for Allen. At 34 and in the final year of his contract, it’s unlikely that he’ll be able to reel in a first-round pick for the Grizzlies, but he definitely offers value on the open market. Especially if teams are coming to the Grizzlies.”

Few other names have been linked to the Cleveland Cavaliers as potential trade targets beyond Tony Allen. However, that’s hasn’t slowed the NBA rumors about other transactions that could be happening during the next two months.

In addition to Tony Allen, the Inquisitr has reported that several members of the Sacramento Kings could be on the move. DeMarcus Cousins — a long-time target of NBA trade rumors — has most recently been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to the media outlet. In addition, Rudy Gay has been mentioned as a trade target for the Orlando Magic while fan-favorite Omri Casspi has been actively pursuing a trade according to several NBA rumors.

[Featured Image by Jason Miller/Getty Images]