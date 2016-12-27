Twitter Wants To ‘Protect’ Betty White From 2016 After Learning About Carrie Fisher’s Death, GoFundMe Campaign Launched

Twitter wants 24-hour surveillance on Betty White for the next four days to ensure she isn’t the next person to pass away on 2016. According to Vibe, Carrie Fisher’s death prompted social media to panic that the Golden Girls star could be the next person (or the last) to perish in 2016.

On December 27, Carrie Fisher passed away at the age of 60. Immediately afterward, she started trending on Twitter. Not long after, Betty White started trending, but not for the reason you may think. Social media users want to “protect” Betty from dying in the next four days. Twitter users felt after losing Carrie and George Michaels just days apart; they couldn’t handle losing Betty White, too.

Man Launches A GoFundMe Campaign To Protect White

According to KETV, a man named Demetrios Hrysikos launched a GoFundMe campaign to keep Betty White safe until the New Year.

“Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she’s okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe until Jan. 1, 2017,” the man wrote on the GoFundMe page.

If Betty doesn’t want his protection, Demetrios said he would donate all the funds raised to the Spartanburg Little Theater, a local youth drama club. He hopes to raise $2,000 by January 1.

Twitter Worries Betty White Could Perish Next

There have been so many celebrity deaths in 2016, and the fans have had enough. From Angela Raiola from Mob Wives to David Bowie to Carrie Fisher, this year has been incredibly difficult.

Social media users felt that they couldn’t bear to lose another pop culture icon and decided to “demand” that Betty White should be under 24-hour surveillance until January 1, 2017.

Carrie Fisher’s Death Caused White’s Fans To Panic

Carrie Fisher’s death wasn’t a huge shocker after her massive heart attack just a few days ago. Star Wars fans hoped that she would pull through, but things didn’t look good for her. However, her death caused Betty’s fans to go into panic mode as they worried that the 94-year-old star could be 2016’s next celebrity victim.

Social media users temporarily freaked out after seeing Betty White was trending. Being that she is 94, she has been a victim of a death hoax or two in the past. They soon realized that White didn’t die; however, they panicked that with four days left of 2016, she could be next.

Twitter went into code red emergency mode and decided that protecting Betty was their priority. They flooded it with comments and memes that seem to agree that 2016 cannot take Betty White from us, not yet —-maybe, not ever.

Betty White’s Legacy

Betty, who has starred in numerous television series and movies, is best known for her portrayal of Rose Nylund on Golden Girls. The series centered around Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanaham), Dorthy Zbornak (Beatrice Arthur), and Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty). The 1980s sitcom ended in 1992. Rose frequently discussed her experiences growing up in a small town in Minnesota and raising her children with her husband, Charlie.

White’s popularity continues to soar in recent years, and she has continued to work despite being asked to retire many times. Betty sat down with Al Roker on Today Show last month and told him that she is “single and ready to mingle.” In the interview, she revealed that her attraction to the opposite sex is still present at the ripe age of 94 and she would consider a relationship.

Whether it is a candy commercial or White showing off her love for animals, Betty White has proven why her fans are so concerned about her well-being.

Betty White hasn’t responded to the GoFundMe campaign, calling for her protection until New Year’s Day. There have been so many celebrities who have perished this year, and Betty White’s fans want to do whatever they can to protect her from being next.

Betty White turns 95 on January 17.

