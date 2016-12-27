World War 3 News: Putin Boasts Russia Military Superior To All ‘Potential Aggressors,’ Wants To ‘Take Nukes To A Higher Level’

With various media outlets using predictions of psychics and aged Nostradamus writings, not to mention attempting to foretell the future with passages from the Christian bible, to warn that the end of the world is nigh or that World War 3 is upon us, it should be no surprise that Russian Federation president Vladimir Putin has decided that one more parting shot at contributing to worldwide tensions for the last days of 2016 and the beginning of the new year with a speech concerning Russian military superiority. But his was not a boast that checked off categories and such. No, Putin went with a general blanket superiority claim, stating that Russia was “stronger than any potential aggressor.”

The Daily Star reported this week that Russia president Vladimir Putin said, while speaking to his top military officials at a Defense Ministry meeting in Moscow, that there was “still much work to be done” with regard to the modernization of Russia’s military that has become an ongoing process for at least a decade. Even so, “We can say with confidence that at present we are stronger than any potential aggressor.”

That Russia was growing militarily stronger has been no secret. The vast nation has unveiled several new military weapons just within the last few months. Still, that the nation has reached a point where Putin believes it has gained military superiority of not only countries in its region and traditionally weaker adversaries from afar but also mutual defense pact organizations (like NATO) and even China and the United States might come as a surprise to many.

Putin’s confident words became the foundation for what came next — marching orders to produce a more advanced nuclear capability within the Russian military.

“We still lack many things and we have to do much to take nuclear weapons to a higher level, enhance the capabilities of the Navy and the Aerospace Force as well as improve intelligence and communications systems.”

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this year, Russia has been refurbishing and modernizing not only its nuclear warheads and their delivery systems but also the systems whereby Russian military commanders can better facilitate communications. At the same time, the Russia, China, and the United States have entered a type of space arms race with regard to satellite warfare and Earth defense systems that entail deployable and combat operational satellites and vehicles.

Russia has escalated its military presence along its western border in Europe (and along the border with Ukraine), conducting so many drills and exercises that Scandinavia, the Baltic State nations, and Poland and Austria have either requested or planned for an increase in NATO troops and armaments. The fear is, often bolstered by aggressive rhetoric from Putin or Moscow officials and the occasional think tank study that continues to warn of a potential Russian military invasion in eastern Europe, that Russia is preparing for a military sweep at least far enough into Europe to re-annex portions of Europe that were once either directly or indirectly controlled by the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.

As the NATO nations look toward Russia as being the aggressive actor, Russia has used each NATO escalation as a reinforcing argument supporting its need to protect itself. As for increasing its nuclear capability, Russia made clear in October (per the Inquisitr) that it was pulling out of non-proliferation treaty it had signed with the U.S. in 2010.

And yet, all the bellicose rhetoric aside, Putin is seen as having hope of a more favorable relationship with the United States once president-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated on January 20. Trump has said that he looks forward to having better foreign relations with the Russian Federation as well.

Until then, Putin will be dealing with an outgoing Barack Obama administration which has levied economic sanctions against Russia, become diplomatically testy about the Syrian civil war (where Russia supports Syrian president Bashar al-Assad and the U.S. backs the Syrian rebels) and ISIS, and even accused, with bolstering evidence from the FBI and the CIA, the Russian government of tampering with the recent U.S. presidential election.

[Featured Image by Shujaa_777/Shutterstock]