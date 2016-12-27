‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumors: Carrie Fisher Will Still Play Major Role In Next ‘Star Wars’ Movie, But Princess Leia Could Die In ‘Episode 9’

Carrie Fisher will still appear in Star Wars: Episode 8, as the actress finished shooting before her shocking death this week, but another big question is still up in the air — will Princess Leia die in the next movie.

Fisher died on Tuesday, three days after suffering what was described as a massive heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles. The 60-year-old actress had been in the hospital in intensive care since suffering the heart attack, though some sources close to the family noted that her condition was more serious than media reports had indicated.

Carrie Fisher’s death has brought an outpouring of love and condolences from fans, but has also raised questions about what will happen with the Princess Leia character in next year’s installment, Star Wars: Episode 8.

Fisher was known for her portrayal of Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, and she reprised her role for 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

There was some concern after Fisher’s death about whether she would be able to appear in the movie. But as The Insider reported, Carrie Fisher was able to complete her scenes and will still appear in Star Wars: Episode 8 — and play a major role, at that.

“Leia, now a general, holds an important role in the current trilogy. She is the mother of Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), the villain and a major force behind the First Order. This past summer, while at ‘Star Wars’ Celebration in London, Fisher dropped a major hint that they may have shot a scene of Han Solo’s funeral. While it was unclear whether she meant that scene would be happening, or that event had happened off screen between episodes VII and VIII, it is clear that General Leia will still be a vital part of the next film.”

Variety noted that Disney and LucasFilm, the producers of the Star Wars series, will not have to address Carrie Fisher’s death until the 2019 installment, Star Wars: Episode 9. Fisher had done no work on the final movie of the series, Just Jared noted.

“According to the movie’s IMDB page, the film is set to start shooting this coming Spring with a 2019 release date. It is unclear how director Colin Trevorrow will address Carrie’s passing in the film, and we’ll have to wait and see what they decide.”

While the rumors about what happens to Princess Leia in Star Wars: Episode 9 are not yet clear — and the decision of how to address Carrie Fisher’s death is likely still being discussed internally — there may be no way around the death of her character. In the past, actors who have died in the midst of production could be added to the final cut using CGI or body doubles, as the Fast and the Furious series did after the death of Paul Walker, but Carrie Fisher had nothing filmed for Episode 9. And given the central importance of her character, there may be no way around having Princess Leia die as well.

Fans of the late actress will have other chances to see her before Star Wars: Episode 8 is released. Fisher had a recurring role on the Amazon/Channel 4 comedy series Catastrophe, Variety noted, and was actually returning from London where she was working on the project when she suffered the fatal heart attack.

The series is set to air its third season in the spring, and Fisher will appear in one of the six episodes.

Fans who are able to see Star Wars: Episode 8 will see what will be Carrie Fisher’s last on-screen appearance. The movie is slated to be released on December 15, 2017. The fate of Princess Leia may not be known for another two years after that, however, with the 2019 release of Star Wars: Episode 9.

[Featured Image by Disney/LucasFilm]