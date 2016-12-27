‘Fairy Tail’ Manga Chapter 515: Eileen’s Hatred Towards Her Daughter Erza Explained – Dragon Queen Attempted To Imprint Herself On Erza After Dragonification [Spoilers]

Chapter 515 of popular Japanese manga Fairy Tail surprised its fans by coming out sooner than expected. Given the current euphoria about the Fairy Tail Guild defeating Zeref and Mavis’ creation Lacarde, and the excitement about learning the ancient origins of dragon slayers, the latest chapter was hotly anticipated, and it did not disappoint.

Chapter 515 of Fairy Tail finally revealed a number of secrets. However, fans were eagerly waiting to know just what had happened to the sweet and good-natured Eileen Belserion that she was transformed into the cruel and heartless person who has her loyalty affixed to the Dark Mage. Moreover, the chapter even hinted at Erza Scarlet’s parentage. While Erza’ mother has been confirmed to be Eileen, a lot of theories were put forth about her father. Fans had suggested Erza’s father might be either Igneel or Acnologia.

However, according to Eileen’s narration, Erza was fathered by a general from a neighboring country. The marriage was more of a union born out of political intentions. Unfortunately, the war between the good dragons of the East, and the evil ones from the West, proved disastrous not just for the species but also for humans who were bestowed with the power of dragon slayer. Moreover, the war not only claimed many lives, but the world lost one of mankind’s strongest hopes of living peacefully with the dragons. The friendly dragon Belserion was killed by many dragons of the East that did not support his ideology of peaceful cohabitation with the humans.

The brutal war had no conclusive winner as it was halted midway by Acnologia’s appearance. In Chapter 514 of Fairy Tail, a dragon seed was seen growing within Eileen. These rare and magical seeds are believed to blossom into humans, but they are known to cruelly transform the mother into a dragon through a process called dragonification.

Hence, the once beautiful and cheerful Eileen, who was a respected and beloved Queen of the dragons of the East who stayed peacefully with the humans in Ishgar, gradually started turning into a dragon. Upon witnessing the physical manifestation of the dragonification process, the general who had fathered Erza, suddenly became antagonistic towards Eileen, and had her thrown into a dungeon, despite being made aware that she was pregnant. Eileen’s pleas for help and requests for assistance for dealing with the pregnancy fell on deaf ears, and instead of being cared for, she was subjected to brutal torture and public humiliation.

When the general entered Eileen’s prison cell to announce that her date of execution was decided, she made one last desperate attempt to get the general to consider their unborn child before deciding her fate. However, instead of compassion, the general threatened to cut open her stomach to get rid of the unborn Erza. The ghastly attack accelerated Irene’s dragonification, and she instantly became a dragon. With her dragnoification complete, Eileen proceeded to kill the general and the guards holding her captive. Having secured her freedom, Eileen flew over vast swathes of land, desperately hoping to turn back into human.

It is quite possible that such inhuman treatments meted out to Eileen by humans, caused her to forever hold a grudge against humankind, and switch her loyalty to Zeref. Back when Eileen was a dragon, she managed to find a hiding spot deep within mountains, only to end up meeting Zeref. He transformed Eileen into her human form in the blink of an eye, earning him her loyalty.

However, Zeref cautioned Eileen that she only appeared human, but was no longer a human being in the true sense. True to Zeref’s words, Eileen couldn’t taste food meant for humans, she experienced hurt and pain, while suffering from unexplained itches all over her body.

Interestingly, Eileen was pregnant with Erza for over 100 years. Surprisingly, Eileen attempted to birth Erza, and use her body to regain her human form. However, she failed in her attempts of enchanting herself into Erza’s body. This explains Chapter 515’s title “I am you, you are me.” Additionally, this also explains her loathing of Erza, and why she lost interest in her own child. A fundamentally altered Eileen, carelessly dropped Erza at the Rosemary village thinking that the child had died.

The upcoming chapter of Fairy Tail is titled “The Truth Of Enchantment.” It is quite possible the chapter could discuss the effects of the failed enchantment that Eileen attempted to gain control over Erza’s body. After Eileen attempted to dispose Erza, it was the Fairy Tail Guild that raised her as one of their own, and hence Erza has her priorities in order. Unfortunately, so does Eileen, and the upcoming chapter could show a brutal confrontation between a mother and daughter.

