Kylie Jenner And Tyga’s Video Steams Up The Holidays Amid Sex Tape Rumors

Kylie Jenner’s fans have been waiting for a sex tape from the reality star herself, but she released her own steamy video instead. The platinum blonde vixen decided to share the NSFW video with her fans, just in time for Christmas.

The video, shot by photographer Sarah Samsonova, shows Jenner, 19, stepping into the shower in just a white T-shirt and getting frisky with her boyfriend Tyga, 26. In some scenes, Jenner is seen smoking a cigarette in the nude and even gets wet with the rapper in the shower, reports Us Weekly. The series of sexy scenes were shot to the music of Niia.

Samsonova spoke to W magazine about the short video. She said that it was shot in a very private location. She didn’t seem to mind shooting Jenner and Tyga in their most intimate moments together. She said that everything played out naturally. Jenner even allowed the camera to zoom in on some of her most intimate places on her body.

“It’s super raw footage,” Samsonova said. “The thing about this video is that there’s no postproduction work whatsoever. It’s only cut together. It’s very raw, and we tried to keep it that way – no skin retouching, nothing.”

Fans were confused as to why Jenner wanted to release the intimate footage in the first place. For Jenner, it was her “little surprise gift for the world” on Christmas day.

“The whole deal with this video is that it’s a very personal experience,” Samsonova explained. “It’s like you’re watching this person from a point of view that has never been seen before.”

Samsonova was so focused on Jenner that she didn’t realize that Tyga also stripped down and wanted to get naked with his girlfriend. She said that she tried not to drop her 40-pound camera in the water, as Jenner attempted to smoke a cigarette on camera even though she doesn’t smoke in her waking life.

Jenner probably wanted to release the footage to combat those sex tape rumors that have been hounding her. Though she’s entirely nude in this photo, it doesn’t show too much nudity, Samsonova added.

“We go through each step of the process together, this one feels so much more mature,” she laughed. “And not just because of the nudity.”

This comes after the sex tape rumors surfaced once again last week. Fans freaked out when this video surfaced on Christmas day, let alone from King Kylie herself. The video is so steamy that fans thought for sure that they were going to see Kylie and her man go all the way. However, according to a report via the Hollywood Gossip, Kylie previously released a steamy video of herself in bed with Tyga on Dec. 12.

This video shows Kylie wearing a fur coat and leopard print bra in bed as she looks over adoringly at her rapper boyfriend. Then, another scene shows the starlet wearing nothing but a lace bra and leather coat draped around her arms as she looks out into the distance.

With all of these steamy videos released lately, fans wonder if a sex tape could be in the works for the couple. The younger Jenner sister previously denied the sex tape rumors earlier this month. According to Jenner’s camp, an alleged tape surfaced online once again on Thursday, Dec. 22. While the blonde woman wearing braids sure looks like the teen, TMZ has stated that it’s not Jenner who’s on the tape. Jenner has taken to the rumors on Twitter and even responded to a fan who provided a link to the fake sex tape that’s still going around.

[Featured image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar]