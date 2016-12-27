WWE News: John Cena Comments On Rumored Match Vs. The Undertaker At ‘WrestleMania 33’

We’ve been hearing so much about a potential John Cena vs. The Undertaker match at WrestleMania 33, and while this match is far from confirmed, it’s still one of the most likely possibilities for WWE’s flagship pay-per-view. And by the looks of things, Cena vs. ‘Taker may have gotten one tiny step closer to becoming reality, as Cena told ESPN in a recent interview that he wouldn’t mind wrestling the “Deadman” at the biggest, grandest wrestling show of WWE’s calendar year.

The topic of The Undertaker’s opponent at WrestleMania 33, should he be clear to compete at the event, has been the subject of great debate, but no name has popped up as often as John Cena’s. But just like the Undertaker vs. Sting match that many had been hoping for back when Sting was still considered an active wrestler, ‘Taker and Cena have actually crossed paths in previous years.

It should be mentioned that those few ‘Taker vs. Cena matches were in years when John had yet to become the wrestling megastar he is today, and now that the leader of the Cenation is still considered the “face of WWE,” the possibility of him facing the man who once went undefeated at WrestleMania for 21 straight years is more interesting than ever. And, as WrestlingNews.co speculated, it may possibly be a Career vs. Championship match, assuming either man is WWE World Champion at that time, assuming The Undertaker is really retiring after one final WrestleMania appearance.

In his interview with ESPN, Cena touched on several topics, but had most notably commented on The Undertaker, whom he had favorably compared to the late Andre the Giant, another larger-than-life figure who dominated his opponents back in his time in WWE.

“Undertaker certainly is a cornerstone of WWE, and just as I say to myself that I really would have liked to been able to get to know and certainly get in the ring with Andre the Giant, just because of all the respect and folklore that went around with Andre, I think The Undertaker has that same sort of respect and folklore around him.”

But what about John Cena vs. Undertaker at WrestleMania 33? ESPN asked John about the rumored “dream match” that many fans are looking forward to, and he said that he’s all for it, should it be booked for the event.

“If you’re asking if I’d want to be in a high-profile match with one of the most legendary superstars in the industry, my answer is yes,” said Cena.

Cena also took time to put over the current WWE roster, including the men and women who had come up from NXT in recent years, as being more durable and less likely to leave the company than the wrestlers from previous eras, including the “Ruthless Aggression” era where he had started out in.

“Everybody knows the stars resonate so heavily that they tend to have long and successful careers. But in the process, I’ve seen a bunch of guys come and a bunch of guys go. It seems like now we do have more able-bodied guys, and more of them than ever before. I think it’s certainly a fresh look for our universe, and I’m certainly not opposed to it.”

Should John Cena vs. The Undertaker take place at WrestleMania 33 as rumored, it will indeed be a high-profile match, just as Cena said. It could be a match that could drive buy rates and ticket sales, and appeal to casual and/or lapsed fans. And since it could also be The Undertaker’s last match before he rides off into the sunset, it could be wrestling history in the making, if and when it goes down.

[Featured Image by WWE]