Kody Brown Of ‘Sister Wives’ Reveals Truth About Rumors Robyn Brown Is Leaving Him

The rumors are always flying about the Brown family of Sister Wives. Now Kody Brown is finally speaking out against the rumors that his fourth wife Robyn is leaving him. She is Kody’s fourth wife, but she is the only one that he is legally married to. His wife Meri divorced him so that Kody and Robyn could get married and Kody could adopt her children. The Inquisitr shared about the original rumors that said that Robyn was planning to go back to Utah to be with her family and then stay there. A source shared this news, but wasn’t willing to say who they were or how they knew what was going on with the Brown family. Here is what the rumors said about Robyn Brown.

“She is leaving the first week in January to go back to Utah with the kids and be with her family to figure out the next step in her life. Her kids aren’t being treated very well. There were a lot of communication issues and a lot of fighting. Kody is really bad at handling stressful situations and wants to be safe all the time, and when Robyn could no longer be his source of comfort. He couldn’t handle it.”

Now Kody Brown is going to his Twitter account to make sure that the fans know that things are just fine with Robyn Brown. The two recently had their second child together. A fan actually tweeted to Kody asking, “Just read @LuvgvsUwngs is leaving @realkodybrown & the family. ???????? say it isn’t so!!!! I can’t handle the heartbreak ????????@TLC.” For once, Kody Brown actually responded to the tweet from the fan. He said, “Not true! @LuvgvsUwngs and I just went to dinner and shopping.”

It sounds like Kody Brown wants to make sure that the fans know that things are going okay with his wife Robyn and that she isn’t going anywhere. There have been other rumors that Meri was leaving and also that Kody was going to pick up a couple of new wives. So far, he isn’t saying anything about those rumors.

As The Inquistr shared, Meri Brown also went to Twitter to speak out against the rumors about their family. Meri went to Twitter and said, “I die laughing when I hear people think they know all about our family. Here’s something, if it didn’t come from us, it’s probably a lie!????????” So far, Robyn Brown is staying quiet about the rumors, but the viewers would love to hear straight from her. If you watch the show, Meri and Kody have been through their fair share of problems in their marriage, but so far, they are still together.

The Brown family is actually celebrating a lot of happy times right now. Fox News shared that Mykelti Brown recently got married to Anthony Pardon. The two had been talking about getting married, and Kody Brown was able to talk them into waiting until December to tie the knot. They got married in St. George, Utah. So far, they haven’t been sharing much about the wedding, but viewers should be able to see it on a future episode of Sister Wives.

Are you happy to hear that Kody Brown says things are going fine with his wife, Robyn? Do you feel like any of Kody’s wives are actually planning to leave him? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Sister Wives on Sunday nights on TLC. If any of Kody’s wives actually do decide to leave him, then you know he will show it on their TLC series.

[Featured Image By Ethan Miller/Getty Images]