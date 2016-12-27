Kim Kardashian’s Recent Appearance And Lip Ring Causes Plastic Surgery Rumors To Swirl

Kim Kardashian’s rare appearance over the holiday weekend has the plastic surgery rumors swirling yet again. The reality star popped up on her family’s social media accounts even though she has chosen to take a leave of absence from her own social media accounts after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris back in October.

The 36-year-old was mostly quiet on her sisters’ social media accounts. Kim made an appearance on Khloe Kardashian’s Snapchat account at Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas party. The famous Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrated their annual Christmas Eve party surrounded by their family and friends. Kim was seen wearing a gold Alexander Wang evening gown with a thick black choker and a new lip ring. She opted to wear her signature raven black hair pin straight with a middle part.

Even Khloe Kardashian was impressed by Kim’s look. “How dope is my f***ing sister?” the 32-year-old reality star said in her Snapchat video. “Look at this dress! And look at the jewelry. You are a bada** b****, Kim!”

Kim just gave a small, but kind smile to the camera as she showed off her look. Her recent appearance caused rumors to swirl if she had gotten a nose job while she’s been hiding on social media. Her fans were more focused on her nose rather than her new lip ring. Even Dr. TJ Esho, who has never treated Kim, spoke to the Mirror Online about Kim’s slimmer looking nose.

“Kim on earlier photos has a much wider and bulbous nose which is within her ethnic background. Now the nose is much smaller – much more streamlined and lifted at the tip features suggesting likely rhinoplasty.”

The renowned plastic surgeon thinks Kim has had her nose done recently and that it fits her features well.

“The result is good and does give good balance to her current facial symmetry,” he added.

Back in September, Kardashian denied that she had a nose job. She spoke out in her Wonderland cover story about the constant plastic surgery rumors that surround her.

“People think I’ve had my nose done. I haven’t,” she said. “It does look smaller. Maybe it’s the contour I use.”

Kim said that she’s proud of the bump in her nose as it shows her Armenian heritage.

“I used to hate this bump on my nose. Hated it. Now I love that it makes me look more ethnic,” she added.

Despite the constant rumors, Gossip Cop has denied the claims that Kardashian “debuted her new face” at Kris Jenner’s Christmas party. The rumors apparently started on the infamous celebrity gossip blog MeditaTakeOut, which seemingly provided both photographic and video evidence that the famous Kardashian sister had work done on her face. It’s clear to see that the gossip outlet was the one of the first to speculate whether she’s had more than just nose augmentation surgery.

“Kim Kardashian unveiled her new face at last night’s Kardashian Christmas Eve party. Clearly, she had some work done on her face. Our best guess is that she got a new nose, some fresh botox and some extra lip fillers. But it could be more,” the outlet speculated.

According to the Gossip Cop, Kim looks the same as she did when she made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week right before her horrifying robbery. The reality star has stated in various interviews that she uses contouring makeup to change the features of her face, which may slim out some of those features such as her nose and cheeks.

What are your thoughts on the Kim Kardashian rumors? Do you think she's had some work done?

