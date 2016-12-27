Hillary Clinton Resurfaces With Holiday Message, Thanks Supporters And Reminds Them Of Her Popular Vote Win Over Donald Trump

Hillary Clinton has been unusually quiet since losing the 2016 presidential race to Donald Trump in an electoral college upset. On Monday, Clinton emailed her supporters and took to Facebook t0 thank them for supporting her throughout the grueling campaign. She had an uplifting message for supporters to not give up hope, causing many to believe she may have lost but she hasn’t given up her career in politics. Hillary also made sure to point out in her message that she did beat Donald Trump by nearly 3 million votes but lost because of the electoral college.

Clinton has been staying out of the public eye since her disappointing loss to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election. Aside from her concession speech, Politico reports that Hillary popped up once in an impromptu photo shoot with one of her supporters who found her on a wooded walking trail. She also made an appearance at the Newseum and was honored by the Children’s Defense Fund just one week after losing the election.

Hillary’s latest message sounded upbeat and hopeful, almost like the former first lady has a whole new political resolve going into 2017. Is it possible that Hillary Clinton has a new plan of attack in order to achieve her political aspirations? Or maybe it was just time that she finally say something before the year is over and she ends up staying out of the limelight for so long that she might as well retire.

In her email that was also shared on Facebook, Hillary Clinton said:

“Before this year ends, I want to thank you again for your support of our campaign,” Clinton wrote to her supporters. “While we didn’t achieve the outcome we sought, I’m proud of the vision and values we fought for and the nearly 66 million people who voted for them.”

Even though Hilary Clinton lost in her run for the presidency twice, she still sounded like she was in good spirits in the latest message. Hillary made sure to mention the huge number of votes she received while running in the 2016 presidential election. With 66 million votes, Clinton received nearly 3 million more than Donald Trump, who ended up snagging the victory in a controversial electoral college clincher.

“I believe it is our responsibility to keep doing our part to build a better, stronger and fairer future for our country and the world. The holidays are a time to be thankful for our blessings. So let us rejoice in this season and look forward with renewed hope and determination.”

Hillary Clinton conceded the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump on November 9. Clinton told her supporters that she made an offer to work with Trump and begged her supporters to give him a chance to prove himself as president.

That didn’t go over well and many Hillary Clinton supporters took to the streets, protesting the Donald Trump win and begging the electoral college to do something about it. They even tried to convince the electoral college to turn on Trump and elect Clinton anyway. On December 19, the electoral college voted and Trump ended up winning more electoral college votes than he had pledged to begin with.

A full week later, Hillary Clinton is speaking out to her supporters and asking them not to give up hope. Hillary made it sound like she is still working in the political arena and has plans to pop up again, though probably not as a presidential candidate.

Clinton ended her end of the year message by saying:

“I wish you and your family health, happiness, and continued strength for the New Year and the work ahead,” Clinton’s email said. “I look forward to staying in touch in 2017. Onward!”

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]