President Obama Will Make History As One Of The Worst Foreign Policy Presidents Ever, Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz Says [Video]

Former Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz, a staunch advocate for the state of Israel, has called out President Obama for what he considers acting like a backstabber and presiding over a terrible foreign policy.

Dershowitz, a self-described liberal Democrat who voted for Obama twice and supported Hillary Clinton for president in the 2016 general election, was reacting to the Obama administration’s decision to abstain from — rather than veto — a United Nations Security Council resolution that condemns Israeli settlements on the West Bank and in East Jerusalem as illegal.

The U.S. abstention allowed the controversial resolution to pass by a vote of 14-0, which occurred on Chanukah eve.

A fan of Obama’s domestic initiatives, the prominent attorney blasted Obama on the Fox News Channel yesterday for failing to instruct the U.S. delegation at the U.N. to veto the resolution, Real Clear Politics reported. Check out the clip below.

“What [Obama] did was so nasty; he pulled a bait and switch. He said to the American public, this is all about the settlements deep in the West Bank. And yet, he allowed the representative to the U.N. to abstain — which is really [a vote] for– a resolution that says the Jews can’t pray at the Western Wall, Jewish Arab students can’t go to Hebrew University, Jewish and Arab patients can’t go to Hadassah Hospital, Jews can’t live in the Jewish Quarter [of Jerusalem] where they have lived for thousands of years. And he’s going to say, ‘Whoops! I didn’t mean that!’ Well, read the resolution! You’re a lawyer; you went to Harvard Law School.”

Trying to sort out the president’s motivation, the high-profile lawyer recalled that Obama sought his endorsement when he ran for reelection in 2012.

“I think [Obama] was trying to get even. He called me into the Oval Office before the election, and he said to me, ‘Alan, I want your support, and I have to tell you, I will always have Israel’s back.’ I didn’t realize what he meant: That he would have Israel’s back so he could stab them in the back. He just stabbed them in the back, and this will make peace much more difficult to achieve…he will go down in history as one of the worst foreign policy presidents ever…”

He also slammed the member-nations of the Security Council for the many human rights violations in their history.

Many allegations have surfaced about behind-the-scenes tension between Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and a U.S. Senate committee is or was looking into the allegation that Obama sent campaign operatives to Israel last year in a failed attempt to elect Netanyahu’s opponent. Netanyhu famously addressed a joint session of Congress on March 3, 2015, in which he warned against what he considered a flawed Iran nuclear deal.

About two weeks ago, outgoing U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon chided the organization for its “disproportionate number of resolutions, reports, and committees against Israel,” the Independent of London reported. According to Danny Danon, Israel’s U.N. ambassador, the U.N. has “passed 223 resolutions condemning Israel, while only eight resolutions condemning the Syrian regime as it has massacred its citizens over the past six years.”

In a similar interview on CNN, Alan Dershowitz called out Obama for being “angry” and “trying to get even.”

“First of all, Obama purposefully tried to tie the hands of his successor, which is utterly undemocratic during a lame-duck period. It will make it much harder for Trump to bring about a negotiated peace, because the Palestinians…will have no incentive to do it. This is not policy; this is pique…this no other way of explaining why the president would allow this kind of overwrought resolution…”

Israel has temporarily suspended diplomatic relations with several U.N. Security Council members and plans to move forward with construction of more homes in the East Jerusalem area, according to the New York Times. Israel, a traditional ally of the U.S. and the only functioning democracy in the Middle East, has also maintained that the Obama administration orchestrated the controversial resolution rather than just functioning as a passive bystander, a measure that Netanyahu has described as unacceptable.

A strong Israel supporter, President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to make big changes in the U.S. relationship with the U.N. once he takes office next month. “Mr. Trump publicly pressed for a veto of the resolution and has chosen a settlement advocate as his administration’s ambassador to Israel,” the Times noted.

