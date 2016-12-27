Amber Portwood Accused Of Being A Sugar Mama After Quitting ‘Teen Mom OG,’ What Is Farrah Abraham Saying?

Is Amber Portwood a sugar mama? While one fan on Twitter suspected such earlier this week, the Teen Mom OG star, who recently told fans she was quitting the MTV reality series after Season 6, has since shot the idea down.

On December 26, Amber Portwood shared a photo of her fiancé, Matthew Baier, driving her Chevrolet Corvette Stingray and was quickly met with backlash from fans who felt that she may have given the vehicle to Baier as a gift.

“Thought we’d enjoy the stingray today but then it rained lol it’s 60° today but only today,” Amber Portwood tweeted to fans.

“[Amber Portwood] is such a good sugar mama,” a fan wrote in response, with another saying, “2 words… pre nup!”

“No disrespect intended but does Matt have a job?” added a third.

While Amber Portwood did respond to the woman who accused her of being a sugar mama by explaining that the vehicle was hers, not Baier’s, she didn’t have anything to say to the others.

Since Amber Portwood began dating Baier, she has been accused of supporting him and he has been accused of lying to her about his past and the number of children he has fathered. While Baier reportedly informed Portwood that he had fathered two children, her ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley, later presented her with documentation which allegedly proved he had fathered two additional kids.

While Amber Portwood and Matthew Baier ultimately became engaged, the Teen Mom OG star announced she had opted to cancel her wedding, which was previously scheduled for October, earlier this year.

Throughout the sixth season of Teen Mom OG, which concluded weeks ago, Amber Portwood was at odds with her co-star, Farrah Abraham, and after coming to blows during the Season 6 reunion special, Portwood decided to quit the show.

On December 15, Amber Portwood announced her decision on social media, claiming that the lack of respect had become too much for her to handle. Amber Portwood also claimed that the way she has been edited and treated in the series is “unfair.”

“If I was treated fairly it wouldn’t be an issue but it’s been nothing but disrespect since the reunion show,” she continued. “Which keeps continuing today. Nothing has been dealt with or has made me feel any safer to even move on with people who have continuously hidden things from the network. The day I’m shown some respect by the people I’ve worked with for 8 years is the day I’ll be back.”

Following Amber Portwood’s announcement, Farrah Abraham spoke out, claiming that she has removed herself from her co-star’s drama and suggesting that Portwood wasn’t really going to be leaving the show.

“I’m out of the drama. None of the girls will quit — they like the attention, need the money and their boyfriends need the money too much to quit,” Farrah Abraham told Us Weekly. “I get Amber is embarrassed of her actions, but she flip-flops and will be right back to filming. This is dramatic. She can quit and not make it public if she really was done.”

As fans may recall, Maci Bookout threatened to quit Teen Mom OG during Season 5 after MTV chose to bring Abraham back to the show after previously claiming she would not be included. However, when it came down to it, Bookout chose to continue filming the show but removed her son Bentley, 7, from the series.

After quitting on Twitter earlier this month, Amber Portwood returned to social media where she admitted that she might not be leaving the show after all. Still, no official cast announcement from MTV regarding Season 7 has been made.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]