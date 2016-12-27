2017 Prediction: Queen Elizabeth Retires And ‘The Crown’ Season 2 Gives Her A Nod

The following article is entirely the opinion of Maryam Louise and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

New Year’s predictions for 2017 are beginning to pop up in the media, but can anyone safely predict Queen Elizabeth will retire in 2017 and, perhaps, get a subtle farewell from the Netflix series based on her life called The Crown?

There is a chance that, due to her age, Queen Elizabeth will consider retiring in 2017 because she is already slowly going through that process anyway. In addition, it will be interesting for fans to see if The Crown will do something unexpected; such as give a nod to Queen Elizabeth in an upcoming episode if she does, in fact, announce she will retire in 2017.

After all, when People interviewed Peter Morgan about what to expect from Season 2 of The Crown, he stated that this would be the 1957 to 1964 period of Queen Elizabeth’s life after being crowned in 1953.

Since The Crown will be portraying in Season 2 the beginning of Queen Elizabeth’s role as a royal, The Crown could have opportunities to work into the script the foreshadowing about her eventual retirement.

Of course, the other big news about Queen Elizabeth besides her eye candy Christmas display of the royal family was that Queen Elizabeth, ill with a lung issue, might finally be too old to rule the country.

There was recently a clutching of pearls throughout the world when Queen Elizabeth got sick right before Christmas 2016. Adding to fears about the Queen’s health, when she missed the annual Christmas ceremony at her private chapel at Sandringham, Buckingham Palace officials had to assure everyone that Queen Elizabeth did have a lung problem, but they were simply taking precautions by keeping her at home because she is 90-years-old.

Furthermore, there might have been some issues around Queen Elizabeth recording her annual Christmas message for 2016, but it was hardly an issue that should have evoked “house arrest” speculations on questionable websites.

For example, one story stated that Queen Elizabeth was attempting to record her annual Christmas message with the BBC, and started saying things other people worried would start controversy or a scandal. Allegedly, there was an insider on the scene that claimed that her son, Prince Charles, was attempting to control her because she was saying scandalous things, and this was referred to as “house arrest.”

Regardless, allegations from unnamed insiders are hardly “the truth,” and there are no official statements saying that Queen Elizabeth is being forced off the throne because she is saying shocking things.

Instead, Queen Elizabeth captured the nation with her 2016 Christmas message about everyone doing “small things” to fix the problems of the world, and it was viewed by over 8 million people, according to Telegraph.

Despite this, the Independent Ireland is supporting the idea that Queen Elizabeth says shocking things behind-the-scenes, and people around her are worried the public will find out.

For example, about Brexit, Queen Elizabeth allegedly said at a private lunch that she supported the idea of the U.K. leaving the European Union. Again, this is an allegation, rumor or gossip — and not an official statement from the Queen of England.

On the other hand, there is a lot of evidence to support the idea that Queen Elizabeth will slowly hand over the reigns of the kingdom to her heirs, and the official word for retirement for a British royal is called “abdication.”

Nevertheless, many people believe that Queen Elizabeth is far from retirement because her mother, Queen Elizabeth I, lived to be 101-years-old.

For this reason, as Mirror points out, some see Queen Elizabeth’s “handing over patronages” and relegating some of her former duties to royals like Kate Middleton as simply needing more help from her family to perform her royal duties — but she is as committed a sovereign as ever.

Furthermore, they think that Queen Elizabeth might semi-retire, but will not ever abdicate the throne while she is still living.

In fact, Queen Elizabeth giving patronages to other members of her immediate royal family is nothing new, and the real prediction about Queen Elizabeth may be if she bequeaths the throne to Her Royal Highness, Princess Alexandra, The Honorable Lady Ogilvy when she dies.

For instance, Royal Central wrote a biography about Princess Alexandra, and stated her primary job is helping Queen Elizabeth take care of royal business.

Since around 1950, Princess Alexandra has been attending engagements on behalf of Queen Elizabeth, attends almost 120 events per year, is considered to be one of the most publicly active members of the royal family, and is wildly popular.

At the time of her birth on December 25, 1936, Princess Alexandra was sixth in line to the throne.

One of the primary patronages of Princess Alexandra that is independent from her duties on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II is work with blind people. Princess Alexandra is president of Sightsavers, and a patron for Guide Dogs for the Blind Association and Action for Blind People.

[Featured Image by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images]