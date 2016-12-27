Carrie Fisher’s Passing: ‘Star Wars’ Actors Speak Out About The Actress

Steven Spielberg once said about Carrie Fisher: “She didn’t need The Force. She was a force of nature.” Today, The Force has a little less energy in it with news of the actress’s passing.

Earlier today, family spokesman Siman Hall released a statement from Carrie Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd to People magazine, that her mother had passed away reports MSN.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning… She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Today, condolences are coming in from all walks of life including Star Wars co-stars and those who worked with Fisher on those sci-fi adventure films. Mark Hamill may have said it best simply saying, “No words. Devastated.”

Harrison Ford, who has played Han Solo in the Star Wars films has yet to make a statement today about Fisher, but he did say this on Christmas Eve regarding his co-star’s health: “I’m shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend Carrie Fisher. Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family and friends.”

I’m shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend @carrieffisher. Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family and friends. — Harrison Ford ✈️ (@HarrisonFordLA) December 25, 2016

Bob Iger, chairman and chief executive officer for the Walt Disney Company, released this statement earlier today.

“Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence. Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally. She will be sorely missed, and we join millions of fans and friends around the world who mourn her loss today.”

George Lucas told Entertainment Weekly, “Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives. She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer, and comedienne with a very colorful personality that everyone loved,” Lucas, who cast Fisher as Leia Organa in the original Star Wars and directed her in that first film, said in a statement. “In Star Wars, she was our great and powerful princess — feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think. My heart and prayers are with Billie, Debbie and all Carrie’s family, friends and fans. She will be missed by all.”

Anthony Daniels who played C3PO throughout the Star Wars series said this about Fisher regarding Christmas.

“I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn’t. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad.”

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn’t. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher was traveling from London to Los Angeles two days before Christmas when she went into cardiac arrest aboard the plane was traveling with. She was rushed to the hospital and appeared to have stabilized. Even her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds tweeted on Christmas that Carrie was in stable condition, but Fisher’s health took a turn for the worst Tuesday morning, December 27.

Carrie is in stable condition.If there is a change,we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes. pic.twitter.com/isXJqqFEB6 — Debbie Reynolds (@DebbieReynolds1) December 25, 2016

RELATED REPORTS FROM INQUISITR:

Carrie Fisher was the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher. Her first movie appearance came with 1975’s Shampoo with Warren Beatty and was only 19-years-old when she starred in her most iconic role, Princess Leah in 1977’s Star Wars.

Fisher’s real life was just about as adventurous. In 1983 Fisher married singer/songwriter Paul Simon in 1983. The marriage lasted less than a year with the couple divorcing in 1983. According to author Peter Ames Carlin, the marriage was cut short due to personal insecurities, depression, and drug use. She later had a three-year marriage with Bryan Lourd.

Fisher was diagnosed with bipolar depression in 1985 and has always been an open book regarding her attraction to drugs and explained herself through her autobiography, Wishful Drinking.

“I never could take alcohol. I always said I was allergic to alcohol, and that’s actually a definition to alcoholism — an allergy of the body and an obsession of the mind,” Fisher told the Herald-Tribune in 2013. “So I didn’t do other kinds of drugs until I was about 20. Then, by the time I was 21 it was LSD. I didn’t love cocaine, but I wanted to feel any way other than the way I did, so I’d do anything.”

In recent years, Fisher appeared on the NBC sitcom 30 Rock and of course was a large draw to last year’s Stars Wars installment, The Force Awakens. Carrie was also a strong “force” to the success of such films as The Wedding Singer, Hook, and Sister Act, as she served as an uncredited writer for those movies.

In November of this year, Fisher had revealed that she had once had a three-month long love affair with Harrison Ford. While there was no man involved in Fisher’s later life, Gary, Carrie’s beloved French bulldog, went with the actress everywhere she did.

Steven Spielberg on Carrie Fisher: “She didn’t need The Force. She was a force of nature…” pic.twitter.com/lrDqp1KDOL — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 27, 2016

[Featured Image by Rene Macura/AP Images]