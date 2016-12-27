Watch ‘This Is Us’ Marathon Via TV, Streaming Online And Full Episodes On Demand, View Photos And Aftershow [Video]

If you’ve yet to see NBC’s latest hit series This is Us, now’s your chance to binge watch the entire first season before its winter return. Binge watching is the practice of watching multiple episodes of at TV series in rapid succession and typically in order. The practice has become commonplace with the advent of digital streaming, full episodes on demand and television viewing services such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video. NBC announced they will air a This is Us TV marathon on Sat. Jan. 7, 2017, beginning at 1 p.m. ET on their network sites USA Network, Bravo, and E. The marathon won’t be on your local NBC channels, but only on USA, Bravo, and E. Check listings for channels in your area. As USA, Bravo, and E are subscription-based channels, you will need a cable or satellite subscription in order to view. In addition to the marathon, there are other ways for viewers to binge watch This is Us, including online digital streaming and on demand.

You can binge watch This is Us on the official NBC site. You will need a cable or satellite television subscription to log in. This is Us has taken a winter break and returns on Jan. 10, 2017, at 9 p.m. ET.

This is Us is also available on YouTube. You would need a season pass or purchase each episode individually. There are currently 10 episodes in Season 1. Those who want to stream This is Us online might find that YouTube is the easiest choice.

The episode list is as follows.

Episode One: “Pilot” Episode Two: “The Big Three” Episode Three: “Kyle” Episode Four: “The Pool” Episode Five: “The Game Plan” Episode Six: “Career Days” Episode Seven: “The Best Washing Episode Eight: “Pilgrim Rick” Episode Nine: “The Trip” Episode Ten: “Last Christmas” Episode Eleven: “The Right Thing to Do” (will air on Jan. 10, 2017)

You can also catch up on full episodes of This is Us on Hulu. You will need a Hulu subscription or a free, trial membership to watch.

The This is Us main cast is as follows:

Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson

Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson

Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson

Chris Sullivan as Toby

Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth

Ron Cephas Jones as William Hill (Shakespeare)

This is Us is a family drama that is certain to pull on your heartstrings. There is enough emotional content to keep viewers tuned into each episode. One of the factors that may contribute to This is Us‘ success, is that the characters deal with real issues, in ways real people often would. This not only makes the characters realistic but relatable. By drawing on that emotional pull, everyone who tunes into This is Us will find a character they can see themselves in, identify with and bond with.

The essential plot of This is Us focuses on life and ties it together with birthdays. This in itself is ingenious because the show is dealing with life and what could be a better starting point for a show on life than birth? In the pilot episode, Jack Pearson and his wife Rebecca are expecting triplets. It is Jack’s 36th birthday and Rebecca goes into labor on his birthday. From the very first episode, you are faced with an onslaught of human emotions regarding the highs and lows of life, how coincidences or divine timing can factor into our lives when we least expect it and how people are often connected in deeper ways than what appears on the outside.

This is Us makes great use of the number 36. It is Jack’s 36th birthday when the children are born and the show fast forwards to the children’s 36th birthday. It is an innovative approach to the show and each episode bounces back in time to the past and current date. But for each of the children, 36 plays an important year in their life as it when the show picks up. Each of the children, Kate, Kevin and Randall, are making life changes at this point in time. When looking back in time, we see Jack at 36-years-old, then see how he and Rebecca moved forward in their lives. We see the children in their younger years through flashback moments which gives greater character insight.

If you haven’t seen This is Us, there’s no better time to catch up on Season 1 than now. Check out This is Us on Hulu, NBC on demand or watch the TV marathon on USA, E, and Bravo networks airing Jan 7.

[Featured Image by NBC Universal (used with permission)]