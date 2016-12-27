‘Star Wars’ Actress Carrie Fisher Planned Own Obituary: ‘Drowned In Moonlight, Strangled By Her Own Bra’

Carrie Fisher, aged 60, has died after suffering a heart attack, but she had planned the words that she would like used on her own obituary when she recalled her days filming the Star Wars trilogy with George Lucas.

Carrie Fisher has revealed that the white dress she was made so famous for with her portrayal of Princess Leia was thought to be not quite right, according to George Lucas. The problem, Lucas thought, was that she was wearing a bra beneath her dress. George Lucas told Fisher, “You can’t wear a bra under that dress.”

When Carrie asked why, Lucas explained that there was “no underwear in space.” Lucas then added, “You go into space and you become weightless. Then your body expands, but your bra doesn’t, so you get strangled by your own underwear.”

As as her own obituary, Carrie Fisher thought that this would be wonderful.

“I think this would make for a fantastic obituary. I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra.”

please honor carrie fisher’s wishes and include in her obituaries that she “drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra.” ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Pj5sRsIvkz — elisabeth (@threelisabeth) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher, the daughter of Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, was traveling on United Flight 935 from London to Los Angeles on December 23, and suffered a heart attack while in board. While she was reported to have had no pulse at first, paramedics were able to successfully save Fisher and transported her to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, where the Inquisitr reported that she was listed as being in stable condition.

The BBC reported on December 27 that Carrie Fisher had passed away at 8:55 a.m. and a statement on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourde, was released.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8.55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Tributes have been flooding in on social media with Mark Hamill tweeting, “No words #devastated.”

Stephen Fry wrote, “She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose.”

Mia Farrow tweeted, “Carrie was brilliant, funny and talented. Sending huge love to her mom, her daughter Billie and her many friends.”

Billie Dee Williams said that, “The Force is dark today.”

Other tributes to Carrie Fisher have been written by Bette Midler, Joan Collins, William Shatner, Whoopi Goldberg, Richard E. Grant and Ellen DeGeneres.

Carrie Fisher is most well known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars trilogy, but when she was originally cast had no idea that the science fiction film she was starring in would take off in the way that it did.

“It exploded across the firmament of pop culture, taking all of us along with it. It tricked me into becoming a star all on my own.”

Fisher starred in numerous other films including The Blues Brothers, When Harry Met Sally and Hannah and Her Sisters. Carrie Fisher was extremely successful as a writer, having composed many novels along with “Postcards From the Edge.” Carrie Fisher was also known for her work writing scripts like Sister Act and The Wedding Singer.

The light in The Galaxy is dimmed by the loss of our Princess Leia. May The Force Be With Her!! RIP — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher had recently been on a book tour, traveling the world to promote her newest memoir, “The Princess Diarist,” and is survived by daughter Billie Lourd, mother Debbie Reynolds and brother Todd Fisher.

The world will remember Carrie Fisher with her own written obituary as one who was “drowned by moonlight and strangled by her own bra.”

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]