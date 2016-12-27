‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nelle’s Motives Will Come Out, Sam Finds Herself In Danger, Liz And Franco Share A Steamy Moment, And Claudette Complicates Multiple Lives

General Hospital spoilers tease tense moments are ahead in January on the ABC soap opera. Nelle (Chloe Lanier) will continue with her vendetta against Carly (Laura Wright), but her motive will come out in the next few weeks. Sam (Kelly Monaco) will find herself in trouble, something that will worry her husband, Jason (Billy Miller). Liz (Rebecca Herbst) vows to prove Franco’s (Roger Howarth) innocence. Claudette (Bree Williamson ) may have left Port Charles, but she continues to affect multiple lives for many different reasons. It looks like it’s going to be a great month ahead on General Hospital.

Nelle’s Vendetta Exposed

According to Soap Opera Digest’s January 2 issue, Sonny (Maurice Benard) would like to sweep the unfortunate incident with Nelle under the rug, but Nelle won’t let anyone push her around. The situation is further complicated when Michael (Chad Duell) develops feelings for Nelle. General Hospital spoilers tease that Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) suspects that Nelle’s motives may not be entirely genuine and decides to confront her about her hunch. Nelle’s deception will go beyond what meets the eye.

Jason Worries About Sam

General Hospital spoilers tease that Sam and Jason will continue to investigate who is responsible for the car bomb that killed Morgan (Bryan Craig). It takes the couple to unsafe water, which is something that concerns Jason as he doesn’t want to put Sam nor his unborn child’s life in danger. The closer they get to the truth about Morgan’s death, the more mysteries pop up. They begin to wonder how it all fits together. Will they ever figure out who was responsible for Morgan’s death?

Alexis Starts To Fall For Julian, Again

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) finds out a juicy tidbit that could change her opinion of everything that happened the past year with Julian (Williams deVry). General Hospital spoilers seem to suggest that Alexis will soften her stance against Julian. Is it possible that she will end up falling in love with him, again?

Liz Stands By Her Man

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Franco will continue to fight to prove his innocence. He will rely on Liz to support him in this difficult time. The writers revealed that they worked hard to build Franco and Liz’s romance and will continue to do so. Liz will stand by him as his father works to prove that he didn’t kill Tom Baker (Don Harvey). Liz and Franco will share a steamy moment together on January 6. It looks like General Hospital will continue to keep “Friz” as a front burner storyline during the month of January.

Claudette Wrecks Havoc On Multiple Storylines

Claudette continues to affect many lives in Port Charles. Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Nathan (Ryan Paevey) had to postpone their nuptials after learning he is still married to Claudette. It causes quite an ordeal, but Nathan promises Maxie they will be married after he sorts out his divorce.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Claudette will affect Nina (Michelle Stafford) and Valentin’s (James Patrick Stuart) lives too. Nina’s relationship with Valentin has given her something she always dreamed for herself —a family. Nina loves Charlotte and feels safe with Valentin. Will Nina’s perfect little family come to a crashing end?

It will if Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Lulu (Emme Rylan) have anything to say about it. General Hospital spoilers suggest that Dante fully supports Lulu’s decision to sue Valentin for full custody of their daughter, but worries that getting involved with him may not be worth the hassle. Even so, Lulu will not stop until her daughter is home with her, full time. Will Lulu’s wild nature cost her family in the long run?

Lulu isn’t the only person with a score to settle with Valentin either. Anna starts to piece together their past connection, something that troubles her immensely.

Kristina’s Sexuality Will Be Explored More

General Hospital spoilers state that the writers plan on exploring Kristina’s (Lexi Ainsworth) sexuality more in January. They acknowledged that they “dropped the storyline,” but intend to keep her on the journey of finding herself.

General Hospital fans, which storyline are you most excited to see in January?

There are always consequences. pic.twitter.com/ewcoj5KS1E — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 27, 2016

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]