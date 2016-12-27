Taylor Swift Is Getting A New Girl Squad? What About Her New Album?

Is Taylor Swift giving her girl squad a reboot ahead of the release of her potential new album?

Although the singer is known for surrounding herself with the most beautiful and talented women and men in the business, a new report claims she may be ready to ditch the likes of her current squad, which includes Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss, Lily Aldridge, Hailee Steinfeld, and Martha Hunt, in lieu of a new set of famous faces.

“[Taylor Swift] is well aware that people think she’s superficial and out of touch before of her picture-perfect squad and she’s hell-bent on changing that perception,” an insider told OK! Magazine on December 25.

While Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid are very close, Hadid’s model friend Hailey Baldwin recently took aim at her squad, claiming she doesn’t understand what the singer is trying to prove by naming her group of friends.

Currently, Taylor Swift spends the majority of her time with Victoria’s Secret models, singers, and actresses, but when it comes to her future, which could soon include a new album, she is reportedly hoping to create a more diverse group of friends.

“[Taylor Swift] wants to cultivate a more diverse and mature crowd of insiders, especially if it’s going to help boost her image.”

Taylor Swift “sees nothing wrong with shaking up her circle and trying out different sets of people,” the source added.

Many expected Taylor Swift to release a new album by now due to her past history of releasing albums during even-numbered years, but thus far, she has stayed silent in regard to her future career plans. That said, she was seen with Drake weeks ago, which quickly prompted rumors of a possible collaboration.

Taylor Swift’s time with Drake also sparked rumors of a romance, but since Swift attended Drake’s birthday bash in Los Angeles weeks ago, they haven’t been seen together at all.

In other Taylor Swift news, the singer is reportedly packing on the pounds after a rough split from Tom Hiddleston. According to a report days ago, Taylor Swift has been indulging in all sorts of things after splitting from the actor in September after a months-long whirlwind romance.

“Taylor Swift has been eating super-sized portions this holiday season – and sources blame her rotten love life for falling off the fitness train,” a source told OK! Magazine last week. “Ever since the fauxmance fallout [caused by her fake romance with Tom Hiddleston] she’s been eating a lot of candy and desserts to cheer herself up.”

While there have been rumors claiming Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston’s relationship was not real, there has been no evidence proving any such thing. Over the summer, Swift was seen meeting Hiddleston’s mom in the U.K., while Hiddleston was spotted with Swift’s parents in Nashville, Tennessee.

“[Taylor Swift] doesn’t drink much if ever, it’s all about sugar and carbs when she indulges. That’s been a lot lately, because she’s so down about her love life,” the source alleged.

Taylor Swift was involved in a long-term relationship with DJ Calvin Harris up until late spring of this year. As fans will recall, Swift and Harris began dating one another in early 2015 after meeting through mutual friend Ellie Goulding.

As for her new album, it is hard to say when her next compilation of songs will be revealed, but earlier this year, a source told Hollywood Life that the album could be dropped Beyonce-style.

“[Taylor Swift] is almost done with her next album,” an insider told the outlet. “She wants to release it this year and she wants to do it Beyonce style. She wants to drop it completely out of nowhere! She’s intending to make it happen in the fall.”

