Debbie Reynolds: Carrie Fisher’s Mother Could Do CGI Princess Leia For ‘Star Wars 9’ Like Paul Walker’s Brother Cody Did For ‘Fast And Furious’?

Carrie Fisher died at the age of 60 this morning and according to Cinema Blend there was speculation where Star Wars 8 and Episode 9 may stand at this point. There was some question regarding General Leia’s connection to the rest of the Star Wars universe and how Fisher’s health could impact the franchise’s future as she portray’s a crucial role.

Mamma #DebbieReynolds e figlia #CarrieFisher a New York nel 1972. Foto di Ron Galella. pic.twitter.com/JDnO1jJY1Q — Natalia La Terza (@natalialaterza) December 27, 2016

During the time of the development of The Force Awakens, not many were privy to how sizable Leia’s role was in the new trilogy as she didn’t really have much screen time in the J.J. Abrams-directed movie. Rian Johnson directed Episode 8, and it wrapped prior to Fisher’s death, according to ET Online. Colin Trevorrow is helming Episode 9. According to Cinema Blend, Carrie’s Leia role was to be “at the very center of everything.” Hopefully, the final piece in the saga will be able to pull off continuing the iconic series with a manageable contingency.

The Fast and the Furious franchise was able to move forward since Paul Walker’s death considering that his brother, Cody, stood in for him. Do you think Lucasfilm has contingencies in place for such a situation and may do something similar like have Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, do the same in kind?

Could this be done in Episode 9, that is if General Leia is still around in the final piece of the saga? Fans had expected her to be in the film, but the only actor listed is Mark Hamill. He is only rumored.

It would be likely quite manageable that the Lucasfilm crew will move forward for the rest of the series. Considering the passion in the hearts of those who both act and manage their projects, they could stand a great chance of continued success.

As seen in The Force Awakens, she continued to stick around and lead the Rebellion since Return of the Jedi after The Battle of Endor. Han Solo went his own direction, and General Leia’s connections to politics and other characters are very vital. There is her son, Ben Solo, a.k.a. Kylo Ren, to consider. So this connection is obviously something important considering that Han tried to talk him into coming back to the family. That said, this horrific event featuring Han’s death may likely further the character ties between Kylo and Leia. It may behoove Star Wars 8 to address this in the saga.

There’s also the matter of Leia’s brother, Luke Skywalker, who was last seen at the end of The Force Awakens. Considering the 30-year gap between Return and the Jedi and the new flick, there wasn’t likely much time spent between the Force-filled siblings. As you could see, Luke was spending plenty of his time hunkered down in a secret area of the galaxy. Will the two that are one with The Force catch up with each other in Star Wars 8 and 9?

There is not much of a reveal regarding Carrie Fisher’s role in Episode 8, but it is suspected that there’s quite much to be covered in this film and who knows what else in the ninth movie.

Would CGI also be possible considering there had already been the same visual effects used with Princess Leia in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story? That said, Lucasfilm is already setting a trend of CGI characters, even with the great likeness of Grand Moff Tarkin. So would there be any reason not to have a CGI Debbie Reynolds take on the role in the future of the saga?

Star Wars 8 is scheduled to debut Dec. 15, 2017 and Star Wars 9 will debut May 24, 2019.

[Featured Image by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images]