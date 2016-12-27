Kate Middleton News: Kate And Prince William Moving To London For Prince George’s School, Kate ‘Thought To Be Unhappy’

Kate Middleton, Prince William, and little Prince George and Princess Charlotte are moving back to Kensington Palace, in London, and leaving behind their “perfect family home” in Norfolk. The Telegraph writes that Anmer Hall has been the center of the “normal childhood” that Kate and William have insisted on for their children from the time they became parents three years ago.

At the Anmer Hall estate, the family could enjoy some privacy “away from prying eyes” as a way to cushion the little prince and princess from the intensity of royal life.

Now, it’s time for a change, and although Middleton is rumored to be “unhappy about the move,” it’s also reported that “the Duchess is said to be privately resigned to moving back to London.”

Certainly, if Middleton is pregnant again, it would be helpful to be near medical support. When Kate is pregnant, she suffers from extreme morning sickness. With two other children to take care of, Middleton will need all the support she can get during her next pregnancy.

The change is partly due to the Queen recognizing that she is getting too old to be able to maintain all the responsibilities that she’s taken on over the years of her reign. Her Majesty has already given up several of the royal patronage positions she holds and assigned them to other members of the royal family.

For William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, this is the beginning of the end of their private life as they take on more and more of Queen Elizabeth’s duties. They have to be closer to Buckingham Palace and Queen Elizabeth, and also must be near easy transport when royal obligations take them out of London.

Queen Elizabeth, who turned 90 years old this year, is still suffering from a heavy cold that she developed before moving to Sandringham for the Christmas Holidays. For the first time since becoming the Queen of England in 1952, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, 95, missed Christmas Day services. Prince Philip is also ill with the same cold that is keeping the Queen indoors.

As it turns out, Kate and William’s decision to break royal tradition and spend Christmas with the Middleton’s at Carole and Mike Middleton’s mansion might have been for the best. Instead of having to worry about disturbing their royal grandparents, George and Charlotte got to be noisy with the much younger Middleton grandparents.

The Queen’s prolonged illness is probably a strong contributing factor in the Cambridge’s decision to make Kensington Palace their home base. It’s obvious that the monarch will be carrying out fewer royal duties, and as future King and Queen, William and Middleton have to be on the spot. An insider shared some of what Kate and William have to think about as they plan for the future.

“The Duke, in particular, has a lot of thinking to do over the Christmas and New Year period… He has his job as an Air Ambulance pilot, which he enjoys very much, but he also wants to take on more royal duties, as does the Duchess.”

The move isn’t only about the Kate and William’s increased duties, though. Prince George is 3-years-old, and almost ready to begin his pre-prep education. Since earlier this year, Kate’s eldest has been attending the Westacre Montessori nursery school near the family’s Sandringham home, but Middleton and William have reportedly “put his name down” for an elite prep school in London.

“Decisions about schooling and nurseries are all part of that.”

The $8000-a-term Wetherby School in London is the same “pre-prep” school that Princess Diana chose for the young Princes William and Harry. According to the Daily Mail, Wetherby is only a short mile from Kensington Palace and has remained “a firm favorite” of the brothers.

George will have to leave his nursery school eventually, and it makes sense that Middleton would want her son to go to the same school Prince William attended.

