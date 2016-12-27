Debbie Reynolds Mourns The Loss of Her Daughter Carrie Fisher, Stars React To Death Of ‘Star Wars’ Legend

Debbie Reynolds is mourning the loss of her daughter, Carrie Fisher. The iconic actress and bestselling author, best known for playing Princess Leia in the Stars Wars movies and for the book Postcards from the Edge, has died at age 60 just a few days after suffering a heart attack, according to People. Fisher’s family released a statement confirming her death and thanking fans for all of their thoughts and prayers. The actress is survived by her mother Debbie Reynolds and daughter Billie Lourd. Debbie Reynolds posted a statement on her daughter’s death to Facebook.

“Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter,” Reynolds wrote. “I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop.”

Debbie Reynolds and fellow entertainment veteran Eddie Fisher welcomed their daughter on October 21, 1956, and raised her in the world of show business. Carrie made her film debut alongside Warren Beatty in the 1970s movie Shampoo before landing the life-changing role as Princes Leia in the original Star Wars movie in 1977, at age 19.

On Christmas Day, Debbie Reynolds posted an update about her daughter to Twitter, announcing she was in stable condition following a massive “cardiac episode” that occurred while she was on a plane from London to Los Angeles. Reynolds thanked fans for their prayers and promised to post another update if anything changed. Many fans expected that the actress would pull through.

After Fisher’s death was announced, fans took to social media to pay tribute to the star and to offer condolences to a grieving Debbie Reynolds. Many fans posted a direct message to Debbie, writing that no mother should ever have to bury a child. Actress Joan Collins, who co-starred with Reynolds in the 2001 TV movie These Old Broads, personally offered her condolences to her longtime friend, writing: “My heart goes out to Debbie Reynolds on the death of Carrie her talented daughter. There have been too many deaths this year.”

Earlier this year, the mother-daughter duo released a documentary titled Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. According to ABC News, during a Facebook Live interview, Fisher talked about her 84-year-old mother Debbie’s failing health and mused that the film could possibly be Reynolds’ last big project. No one ever thought that the film, which made its debut at Cannes and will air on HBO in early 2017, would be Carrie’s last project. Sadly, the movie will be even more sentimental to fans now.

Debbie Reynolds and her daughter rarely gave joint interviews, but in 2010 Debbie told the New York Times that the reason they sometimes had friction was because they were always open and honest with one another.

“As a parent, you must give your opinion,” Reynolds told the Times. “And if that causes a breach then it causes a breach. [We] have disagreements and stalemates but we still walk away loving each other.”

While Debbie Reynolds is privately mourning the death of her beloved daughter, other Hollywood stars are paying tribute to the movie legend, including Star Trek alum William Shatner and Carrie’s Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill. Hamill posted a throwback photo of himself with the late actress and he captioned it with the phrase “No words” and the hashtag: “Devastated.”

Rock star Courtney Love also posted a photo of herself with her late friend and offered her condolences to Reynolds and her granddaughter.

“Great wit – great friend/one of the brightest lights has gone out. Deep condolences to Billie and Debbie,” Love wrote.

