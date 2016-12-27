Carrie Fisher Dead: ‘Star Wars’ Actress Dies Following Heart Attack [Breaking]

Carrie Fisher has died. The iconic Star Wars star passed away days after suffering a serious heart attack. Despite reports that the actress was in stable condition, People Magazine has reported that Fisher has died.

Carrie Fisher died this morning, presumably surrounded by her loved ones. An exact cause of death has not been revealed.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers,” read a statement released by family spokesperson Simon Halls.

Carrie Fisher dead rumors started circulating shortly after it was reported that she had suffered a heart attack. On Friday, Carrie Fisher was on a flight from London to LAX when she suffered what was originally called a “cardiac episode.” She was admitted into the intensive care at UCLA Medical Center after the flight landed.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Carrie Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, released the following statement shortly after her daughter was taken to the hospital.

“Carrie is in stable condition. If there is a change, we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes.”

Fans were under the impression that Carrie Fisher was going to be okay and that she was stabilized. It is unknown if things were worse than the family made it seem, but according to TMZ, Carrie “never regained consciousness” following her heart attack. It is presumed that she was placed on life support and that her “stable condition” just meant that she wasn’t worsening.

At this time, it’s clear that Carrie Fisher was in very serious condition before she even arrived at the hospital.

Carrie Fisher died after wrapping Star Wars: Episode VIII, which appears to be the last film that she worked on. The actress reprised her role as Princess Leia in the new Star Wars films, including Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) and Star Wars: Episode VIII, which is due out in 2017. She was also slated to appear in the film Wonderwell, which was just announced but hadn’t started filming yet, according to IMDb. She was recently in Girlfriends Guide to Divorce and was the voice of Angela on Family Guy.

Fisher is also known for her roles in The Blues Brothers and When Harry Met Sally.

Carrie Fisher recently penned a memoir which was published last month. The Princess Diarist is made up of journal entries that Fisher had written over the years.

“I had forgotten that I’d written them, and I’ve never written diaries sort of like that. I write when I’m upset… it was about two or three months of upset. It was sad because I was so insecure, and it’s very raw and obviously I didn’t expect anyone — including myself, I suppose later on — to read it,” she said.

Throughout her life, Carrie Fisher had penned four novels and three memoirs, according to BBC News.

It has been just four days since word of Carrie Fisher’s heart attack hit the internet, and sadly the actress has died. She was just 60-years-old.

Carrie Fisher is survived by her 24-year-old daughter, Billie Lourd. Carrie had no other children. She was not married at the time of her passing.

She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, colleagues, and fans.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]