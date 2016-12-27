‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Drops A Bombshell About Former Housewife Kim Richards’ Sobriety

Lisa Vanderpump has never been afraid to speak her mind, especially when it comes to dishing on her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars. In her latest rant, Vanderpump updated fans on Kim Richards’ fight with sobriety. What did Vanderpump say about Richards return to RHOBH?

According to Radar Online, Vanderpump opened up about Richard’s struggles with alcohol while promoting Petco products in New York. Despite Richards’ history of alcohol-induced run-ins, Vanderpump revealed that she “is doing very well, absolutely!”

Richards’ drinking problem hit a low point during Season 5 of RHOBH. Not only did she get in trouble with the law for public intoxication, but she also got fired from the reality series. At the time, Vanderpump was critical about how Richards handled herself on the show.

“A reality show should document your reality. It shouldn’t be the reason you drink and the show should not be what keeps you sober,” Vanderpump stated.

Over the past two seasons, Richards worked hard on keeping sober and turning her life around. So far, her efforts have paid off, and she is set to make another appearance this season.

“It is good to have her back on the show,” Lisa Vanderpump concluded. “There are a lot of poignant memories with Kim because we started all together.”

In an interview with People, Richards discussed her ongoing battle with alcohol and the challenges she faced on RHOBH. Not only did Richards admit that her life fell apart because of the alcohol, but she also revealed that she fought depression after she left the show.

“Before I started the show, life was really good and then, you know, things happened and it wasn’t,” Richards explained. “And it wasn’t just my relapse that was hard, but I went through a depression as well after that.”

Fortunately, Richards is happy with how things turned out. Staying away from alcohol made the reality star realize how good her life is and ultimately empowered her to make a comeback.

“I’m just so grateful to be where I am today, and to be this happy and have life this good and have the relationships that I have … I feel so blessed,” she shared. “I feel powerful. I feel so grateful. Honestly. Life is so amazing today. I wake up happy. I go to sleep happy.”

As far as the reality show is concerned, Richards tried her best to focus on family over drama. Of course, it’s extremely difficult to avoid drama on any reality show, and Richards is no exception.

“I was really busy this season with my home, my daughters, my son and my grandchild. My focus was really on my family,” she explained. “I managed to make a little time to get by to say ‘Hi’ to everybody, but I don’t know if I squeezed out leaving out the drama. It wasn’t my doing, but you know, leave it to the [Lisa] Rinna!”

Speaking of family, Richards told ET Online that her relationship with her sister, Kyle Richards, is better than ever. While the sisters have experienced their differences in the past, Kyle admitted that the show wasn’t the same without her sister around.

“It would feel very strange not to have her be a part of it, absolutely,” Kyle noted. “We started it together and we were the first ones on the show, so it [would] just feel weird. I don’t think I could.”

As previously reported by the Inquistir, Kyle’s stressful relationship with Richards has been a focal point of the show since Season 1. With Richards turning her life around, it will be interesting to see how the siblings interact this year.

Fans can watch Lisa Vanderpump in action when new episodes of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Tuesday nights on Bravo.

