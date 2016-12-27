Scheana Marie Shares Photo Of Her ‘Christmas Date’ After Mike Shay Divorce

Scheana Marie is newly single, but on Christmas Day, the Vanderpump Rules star was not without a date.

On Instagram, Scheana Marie shared a photo of herself and her younger sister, Cortney, standing in front of their family’s Christmas tree and labeled her sibling as her “date.”

“My Christmas Date this year! #sistersister @cortney.erin,” Scheana Marie captioned a photo of herself and her sister, Cortney, on December 25, which was taken in Azusa, California.

Scheana Marie and her husband, Mike Shay, began facing marital trouble several weeks ago and earlier this month, they confirmed plans to end their marriage after just over 2 years.

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay first faced rumors of trouble in paradise in early November when TMZ claimed Shay had reportedly gone missing and allegedly emptied out their bank account. At the time, sources close to Scheana Marie reportedly told the outlet that she had grown concerned about her husband when he allegedly failed to come home, despite the fact that she had recently lost a close friend. Scheana Marie was also said to be worried about her husband’s history with prescription drugs, which was documented on Vanderpump Rules Season 4.

After being unable to locate her husband in early November, Scheana Marie reportedly cut off his credit cards, but later, he allegedly cleared out their joint checking account.

Once he was accused of going missing and falling off of the wagon, Mike Shay returned to Instagram, where he confirmed he was health and happy and denied that he had ever gone missing. “I am not missing. I am sober. I am Happy!!!” he told fans. “Don’t believe everything you read. I love my wife and will always love my wife. Whatever is going on between us will stay between us! I love my family and my family loves me and a lot of things have been said out is protection and anger by many people. I just ready for the next chapter in my life!”

Weeks later, however, he and Scheana Marie made their split official.

“While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship,” Scheana Marie and Mike Shay said in a statement to Us Weekly earlier this month. “Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters. We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success.”

Since parting ways, Scheana Marie and Mike Shay have kept their distance and the reality star and singer appears to be ready to start fresh in 2017. When a friend tweeted that she hated 2016 earlier this week, Scheana Marie said, “Right there with you! SO over 2016!!”

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay began dating before appearing on Vanderpump Rules and during the show’s second season, they became engaged. Then, after tying the knot during Season 3, the couple hit a rough patch when Shay began to struggle with addiction issues. During scenes from the show, Scheana Marie was seen opening up to some of her co-stars, including Ariana Madix and Lisa Vanderpump.

While Scheana Marie and Mike Shay went through hard times on the show, they appeared to work through their issues during the season and celebrated their marriage with a return to Hawaii, where they previously honeymooned, in August of this year.

To see more of Scheana Marie and Mike Shay, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 5 airing on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]