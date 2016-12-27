Austin Mahone Is All Grown Up In Time For His Debut Album

Austin Mahone has had quite the year. He released his special LP titled This Is Not The Album, which included the hit song “Put It On Me.” He was in a whirlwind romance with fitness trainer and model Katya Elise Henry which has since ended. Now the singer is looking forward to his big break as he gears up to release his debut album.

The singer has been gearing up for his album release with a new look. Mahone has been rocking a more mature look, especially at the Y100 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball. He ditched his boyish smile and shaggy hair for a buzz cut and rocker style. Mahone showed up to the event wearing an oversized sweater, jewelry, and baggy ripped jeans. He spoke to the Miami Herald about his new look, which complements his new album.

“My new EP is out Dec. 30 – it’s more urban and R&B. It’ll be really interesting for my fans. I’m growing up and every year I’m going to be more mature.”

The 20-year-old previously revealed on social media that his debut album is finally on the way. Austin took to Twitter to make the exciting announcement to his fans ahead of his Facebook Live chat with them.

“Been working really hard on this one,” he tweeted, according to JustJaredJr.com. “Can’t wait for you guys to hear it, just in time for the new year!! 12/30,” he added.

Mahone even teased the album’s official artwork on his social media accounts.

Been working really hard on this one. Can't wait for you guys to hear it just in time for the new year!! 12/30 ???????????????? A photo posted by Austin Mahone (@austinmahone) on Dec 7, 2016 at 2:31pm PST

Don’t think that this singer is going to become the next Justin Bieber. While Justin has been getting into his share of trouble and has been hanging with the wrong crowd still, Austin revealed that he has since removed toxic people and bad influences from his life.

“Watch how life changes when you cut off the toxic people from it,” he recently tweeted.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Mahone was dating Henry. The two haven’t been seen on each other’s social media accounts for the past few months. It’s been rumored that the two have had a falling out and drifted apart over the summer. Mahone previously dated singer Becky G who is currently dating LA Galaxy player Sebastian Lletget.

HealthAim reported that the “Mmm Yeah” singer could be jealous of his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. The outlet also reported that the 19-year-old “Shower” singer hasn’t stopped gushing about her beau on social media. Also, the singer’s career seems to be rising, which has sparked the rumors that Austin is falling back in love with her again. Austin may try to win Becky G back now that both of their careers are soaring at the same time.

In an interview with Latina Magazine back in February, Becky revealed the reason behind her breakup with the pop star.

“We both really cared about each other. But we had to decide if we were going to stay in this until the wheels fall off and we hate each other, or if we’re going to put our friendship first. We both knew what was coming in our careers, and that we just have to press pause, for now. Yeah. Keyword: pause.”

Meanwhile, Chatter Sports Net reported that Austin Mahone and Katya Henry were getting serious but had to stall their marital plans to make room for the singer’s music career. Over the summer, Mahone released his new songs “Send It” and “Way Up.” And, in an interview with E! Online, Mahone admitted that he would gladly marry his girlfriend.

“I am taking it really slow. She’s a cool chick,” he said. “I like her a lot. I mean, I love her!”

Are you looking forward to Austin Mahone’s debut album? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images for iHeart]