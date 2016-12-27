Dallas Cowboys Beat Detroit Lions: A Look At The Game

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Detroit Lions Monday night and are preparing for their face-off against the Philadelphia Eagles on January 1.

The Cowboys already secured their spot in the playoffs before taking the field against the Lions Monday, but that didn’t stop them from a crushing victory that continues to keep the Lions out of the playoffs.

After a crushing 42-21 defeat of the Lions, ESPN analyst Jon Gruden gave future Cowboys opponents a warning, according to Fox Sports, “If you have the Dallas Cowboys on your schedule, good luck.”

The football team appears ready for the play-offs after a stellar Monday night performance, in which quarterback Dak Prescott, receiver Dez Bryant and running back Ezekiel Elliott all got a chance to show off their flexibility, quick reflexes, and field skills. A few minor injuries won’t affect the team in upcoming games, according to The Laundry Hat.

The Cowboys now have a 13-2 record this season, thanks to a stellar team that wasn’t hampered by the loss of quarterback Tony Romo after a spinal injury. Romo has stayed on the bench long enough to give Prescott a chance to catch up to and surpass Romo’s rookie season stats.

Prescott has made a name for himself this season, Inquisitr reported and threw three touchdowns and 212 yards against the Lions in Monday night’s game. Romo is likely to stay on the bench again against the Eagles, given Prescott’s strong performance.

Elliott carried the ball for two touchdowns, as did Bryant, who both showed excellent performances on the field according to The Laundry Hat. Safety defense Barry Church took down 12 tackles, and J.J. Wilcox made his first interception of the season.

It was a strong show for the team after a strong season, and their upcoming game against the Eagles may yet set a record for victories.

The Lions have less to boast about this season, having suffered their second loss in a row and sixth overall this season according to the New York Times.

Matthew Stafford, Lions quarterback, is a Dallas native, and his loss against the Cowboys has a personal sting, but the player emphasized that the Lions still have an opportunity for the N.F.C. North Title in their battle against the Green Bay Packers scheduled for Jan. 1.

“It’s a one-game season. If you told me in Week 17 we would have a game at our place and got a chance to win the division, I’d take it all day,” Stafford said according to the New York Times.

During the game, he said, the Lions put on a better performance in the first half than the second, something he said the team needs to work on. “We’ve got to find a way in the second half to get a couple more yards here or there on the ground,” Staffer said according to the New York Times.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said the team’s success despite their playoff clinch was because of his strategy of valuing each game equally. “There’s just one way to play. You can’t put different meaning on different competition, like all of a sudden this is less important than that. That’s now how we operate,” Stafford said, according to ESPN.

“What we try to do each day is come in and be the best we can be, the best players, coaches and football team that we can be in our preparation, leading up to the ballgame.”

Bryant commented on a third-quarter fake-out that passed the ball to Jason Witten for a stellar touchdown. “We’ve been working on that for about five or six weeks, maybe a little longer,” he said according to the New York Times.

“You know how you practice plays and sometimes you don’t run them? I did not think we were going to call that play. And we did, and we made it happen.”

