Bella Thorne Fights Back At Accusations That She Cheated On Tyler Posey

Bella Thorne is still fighting back at the accusations that she cheated on now ex-boyfriend Tyler Posey. The Shake It Up alum can’t seem to shake off the rumors that she wasn’t faithful to the Teen Wolf star when they were dating.

Fans have been very confused about Bella Thorne’s dating life, and for good reason. The 19-year-old just got out of a long-term relationship with British actor Gregg Sulkin. She then came out as bisexual over the summer after she was seen kissing best friend Bella Pendergast on Snapchat, who some assumed was her girlfriend. Then, weeks later in early September, Thorne was spotted kissing Posey, 25, out in public.

My moon and my star ✨⚡️????#mine #halloween A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Oct 30, 2016 at 1:06pm PDT

It was rumored but never confirmed that the couple split. It seems that Bella and Tyler have been on and off since their whirlwind romance started up three months ago. Bella confused fans once again when she was seen kissing singer Charlie Puth on a beach in Miami last week shortly after she was spotted kissing Tyler on one of her Snapchat videos. She even tweeted a throwback photo of her and Tyler embracing each other after her kiss with Charlie surfaced.

Taking a trip down memory lane ✨???? pic.twitter.com/tx2W6n6D4a — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 22, 2016

The “Marvin Gaye” singer seemed confused by her actions as well. He took to Twitter to post a series of tweets saying he was no longer involved with the former Disney star, reports E! Online.

“I can’t believe what I’m reading,” he said. “No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I’m not going to be in the middle of it.”

“I don’t know Tyler personally,” Puth tweeted, “but I know he shouldn’t be treated this way.”

When one fan alleged that Thorne was still dating Posey, the singer-songwriter replied, “She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me.”

While Thorne did not directly answer Puth’s tweets, she did correct the rumors swirling about her and Posey.

She tweeted a link to her Paper interview along with the message, “Ty and I have been broken up for like two weeks and charlie and I ARENT EVEN DATING we are friends. That article was written forever ago.”

On Thursday, December 22, Paper magazine published an interview in which Bella talked about her romance with Tyler for the first and last time.

“When [Posey and I] first started dating, paparazzi got a photo of us kissing outside and it sucked that people got that photo because we really didn’t want it out at that time. We were obviously dating and hanging out, but it just wasn’t necessary to put that in front of everyone’s face, you know? That one sucked.”

She’s still fighting those cheating allegations, reports Just Jared. She fired back after an online troll accused Thorne of cheating on Posey on Christmas of all days.

The troll wrote, “you really aren’t helping with the whole stigma that ‘bisexuals are all cheaters.'”

“Who the f*** says because you are bi you must be a cheater…. What groups do you hang out in girl?” Bella fired back.

Although it’s clear that the fiery redhead loves being open on social media and would love to find a mate who feels the same, she can’t deal with the feedback she’s received over her personal life. According to StyleCaster, Thorne has since turned off her Instagram comments. However, fans can still comment on posts prior to November 21. Many of them have left cruel and vicious comments while others left a series of snake emojis.

double trouble #humpday #allblackeverything A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Nov 30, 2016 at 12:40pm PST

In a recent interview with Maxim, Bella admitted that she doesn’t mind most of the comments she receives on Instagram.

“I used to be upset when I would see the comments. But I’ve started to realize that they may be going out of their way to make people feel bad about themselves because they have their own insecurities. Sometimes I just want to say, ‘F*** ’em, get off my socials, dawg.'”

She is finally doing something about all of the harsh judgment and negative attention she’s received for her dating life.

[Featured image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]