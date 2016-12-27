The Tower in Destiny during The Dawning Event.
‘Destiny’ Weekly Reset For Dec. 27, Final Week Of The Dawning Event

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners have only a week of The Dawning left in Destiny. The Weekly Reset for Tuesday, December 27 brings the final week of the event plus a new set of regular activities. Crota is back for the Nightfall and will test players with a combination of Void Burn and Exposure modifiers.

As a reminder, The Dawning event will run through January 3, 2017. Strike Scoring will continue to hang around after that time, but Sparrow Racing will be relegated to private matches. In the meantime, be sure to pick up the Elite Bounties from Commander Zavala in the Tower and check out the new Bounties from Petra in the Reef.

Nightfall — The Will of Crota

The Remixed Will of Crota Strike in Destiny: Rise of Iron.
Old Russia, Earth: Omnigul, the general of Crota’s armies, has been reborn. Eliminate her, along with the Hive that brought her back.

Modifiers

  • Epic — Heavily shielded and highly aggressive enemies appear in great numbers.
  • Void Burn — Void damage from any source is greatly increased.
  • Juggler — No ammo drops for your equipped weapon.
  • Catapult — Grenade recharge rate is greatly increased.
  • Exposure — Guardian shields are increased but do not replenish.

Weekly SIVA Crisis Heroic Strikes

Modifiers

  • Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.
  • Solar Burn — Solar damage from any source is greatly increased.
  • Brawler — Guardian melee damage is greatly increased.
  • Ironclad — More enemies have shields.

Wrath of the Machine Challenge Mode — Vosik

The first of two challenges for the Wrath of the Machine Raid tasks players with using all four safe rooms. Activate them using the extra SIVA charges that drop during the damage phase. Since Vosik can be taken down in two or three damage phases, activate two safe rooms during the first phase when they are lit up. Activate the final two rooms during the second phase when they are lit up or go to the third phase if needed.

Rewards include the Perfected SIVA Ornament for Heroic raid gear, an emblem, plus either 385 Light gear for Normal mode or 400 Light gear for Hard mode.

Challenge of Elders

Round Boss Description
1 Sylok, the Defiled Hive
2 Pilot Servitor Fallen
3 Noru’usk, Servant of Oryx Cabal
Modifiers

  • Airborne — Players deal more damage while in the air.
  • Small Arms — Primary Weapon damage is favored.
  • Grenade Kill Bonus — Grenade kills are worth more points.

Bounties

  • Riot Guard — Kill Champions in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.
  • Light Show — With your Fireteam, generate Orbs of Light in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.
  • Kill Them Back — Kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

King’s Fall Raid Challenge Mode — Warpriest (Guide)

Destiny Warpriest (PlayStation, Xbox)
The first challenge for the King’s Fall Raid Challenge should be a snap for those experienced with the encounter already. The fireteam must ensure that no one player holds the aura during the damage phase more than once.

Possible rewards for the challenge on Normal include a 320 Light level Artifact and 320 Light level weapon, and one of the missing Calcified Fragments along with the normal chance at an Exotic. The rewards on Hard mode are a 335 Light level Artifact and 335 Light level weapon, plus the “Worm God’s Servant” emblem and the Calcified Fragment. You can get the Normal mode rewards in Hard mode in addition to the 335 level rewards.

Court of Oryx (Guide) — Tier 3: Balwur

Destiny Court of Oryx Balwur (PlayStation, Xbox)
The wizard Balwur may be the easiest Tier 3 boss to appear in the Court of Oryx yet. The hook with her is that the floor of the court is covered in poison except for the area underneath the platform and safe zones created by killing Major Acolytes. Balwur spawns on top of the platform, while Major Acolytes, Knights, and Thrall will spawn and move around the arena. The platform is poison-free but obviously dangerous as Balwur will shoot players and drop poison clouds.

Destiny Lord Shaxx (PlayStation, Xbox)
Weekly Crucible Playlists

  • Inferno Supremacy
  • Salvage

Shaxx Crucible Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation
A Hunt for Glory Exercise your skills in the Supremacy match type.

  • Complete Seven Matches
  • Get 50 Primary Kills
  • Get 30 Kill Credits
  • Get 20 Crests Denied
 5,000 500

Commander Zavala Weekly Elite Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Loot Legendary Marks
Simply Perfect Complete SIVA Crisis Strikes without any member of your fireteam dying to earn Flawless Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10
Strike Elite Earn “Gold Tier Achieved”, “Silver Tier Achieved”, or “Bronze Tier Achieved” Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10
Sunrise Earn a Gold Tier Achieved Medal in the Nightfall before time expires. 10,000 500 Legendary Weapon 10

Shiro-4 Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation
Pull the Plug Kill Fallen Majors and Ultras. 5,000 500
Archon’s Forge: Captains Complete Captain encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500
Archon’s Forge: Servitors Complete Servitor encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500
Archon’s Forge: Dregs Complete Dreg encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500

Tyra Karn’s Artifacts

Artifact Description Stats T12
Memory of Ghelon Grants a detailed radar. Radar persists when sighting with primary weapons. 68 (111) Discipline 89%
Memory of Timur Melee attacks on minor minions of the Darkness have the chance to temporarily turn the target against its allies. 71 (114) Strength 93%
Memory of Radegast Gain the ability to reflect energy-based projectiles when Guarding with a Sword. Increased Sword Ammo capacity. 33 (76) Discipline/
38 (81) Strength		 93%

Destiny - Petra Venj (PlayStation, Xbox)
Petra Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation
Take the Wanted WANTED: The Blighted Descendant. Mars or Venus.

Note: Can be found at The Citadel on Venus or The Hollows on Mars.

 3,000 500
Take Them Out Kill 12 Consumed or named Fallen, Hive, Cabal, or Vex on Venus. 1,500 250
Take Them All Kill 100 Taken. 1,500 250
Queen’s Harvest Gather 15 Dark Nuclei from Majors or Ultras in any strike playlist. 1,500 250
Queen’s Treasure Open the Queen’s Treasure Chest in the Level 41 Prison of Elders. 1,500 250
Queen’s Eye Kill 30 Taken with precision shots. 1,500 250

