Reese Witherspoon Reveals Kids’ Christmas Presents, Why She Doesn’t Make New Year’s Resolutions

Reese Witherspoon sure loves the holidays, according to People magazine. There’s probably no Hollywood star who was more excited about Christmas than the 40-year-old Wild actress.

In her interview with People magazine, Reese Witherspoon revealed how she manages to balance it all at Christmas and how she is planning to spend the holidays. The actress also shared that her family have their special holiday traditions. And her kids love them!

“Gingerbread houses, and we have to have Advent calendars.”

At one point Reese Witherspoon thought her kids weren’t noticing these holiday traditions. But then she proved herself wrong. When she once forgot the Advent calendars, her 13-year-old son Deacon came up to her and wanted to know where the Advent calendars were!

“I didn’t realize how important they were to him!”

Reese Witherspoon has two kids from her marriage to actor Ryan Phillippe — 17-year-old daughter Ava and her son, Deacon. The actress also has 4-year-old son Tennessee from her husband Jim Toth, whom she married in 2011.

Reese Witherspoon revealed that her family planned to spend the holidays traveling to see the rest of the family in Georgia and Tennessee. There’s one thing that always accompanies the actress no matter where she’s spending the holidays, and that’s her southern roots. On her lifestyle brand Draper James’s website, Reese Witherspoon wrote that her grandparents instilled in her the knowledge of “gracious southern living.”

Every time the holiday season comes, the actress makes sure to get pieces of her childhood in the south back into her adulthood. Reese Witherspoon shared which Southern Christmas traditions she never forgets: honey-baked ham, Yuletide activities and, of course, Christmas caroling. In fact, the actress says she “loves” Christmas caroling!

“I remember bundling up and walking around the neighborhood. It’s one of my favorite holiday memories from being a kid in Nashville.”

But naturally, Reese Witherspoon can’t make each holiday season all about southern traditions, as her children have holiday traditions of their own. Her daughter Ava bakes “tons of cookies,” while Tennessee helps his mom make waffles. As for Deacon, the Sing actress says he helps her with “anything.”

Reese Witherspoon surely deserves a big hand of applause for her remarkable ability to balance between family and work. In addition to doing a great job at raising her three kids and planning their holiday activities, the actress also has to promote her new animated film Sing and run her brand Draper James.

As if that wasn’t enough to keep her busy, Reese Witherspoon last month announced the launch of her new project Hello Sunshine. It’s basically a cross-platform brand that has the goal to share female-driven stories.

But keeping her schedule tight undoubtedly takes a toll. Reese Witherspoon revealed that she lacks the energy to make New Year’s resolutions. Although Witherspoon says she has the usual New Year’s resolutions everybody else has — drink more water, exercise regularly, eat healthy — the Sing actress she breaks all of them every year, so she just doesn’t “pressure” herself anymore.

“I’m like, I’m doing enough! If I do any more, I’m going to fall over!”

Reese Witherspoon also revealed the Christmas presents she prepared for her kids, according to People magazine. The actress says she bought her daughter Ava blue jeans and “a cool” coat.

“I told her to tell me exactly what to buy. I don’t want to guess!”

Her son Deacon was given a keyboard, since he’s “really into music,” Reese Witherspoon says. As for Tennessee, the actress says she bought him oversize, soft Lego blocks, as he loves to build forts and walls.

